Bentley Motors to welcome biggest-ever intake of trainees in 2021

Bentley Motors today announced the company’s biggest-ever intake of trainees, coinciding with the launch of National Apprenticeship Week. In spite of the impact of the COVID pandemic, in 2021 a total of 112 recruits will start their careers at Bentley headquarters in Crewe, working across all sectors of the business.

The future talent will consist of apprentices, undergraduates and graduates, all joining the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The successful individuals will take up positions in departments such as Engineering, Production, Marketing and Communications, Project Management, Human Resources and Health and Safety.

However, the largest intake will be in digital and technology, accounting for approximately a third of the total number of trainees, as Bentley focuses on candidates with the required skillset to help shape the company’s ambitious Beyond100 strategy.

Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Member of the Board for People, Digitalisation and IT, commented:

“Bentley Motors is committed to continuing its focus on engaging only the finest talent, and this year will be recruiting more new trainees to its future talent programme than ever before. In the rapidly changing world of automotive, mobility and services, we will invest further in digital experiences that already exist as part of the programme. These will be vital in transforming Bentley’s entire operations to lead sustainable luxury mobility into the future.”

Bentley’s future is underpinned by ambitious targets set out in last year’s ground-breaking Beyond100 strategy. The company plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility, reinventing every aspect of its business. This includes becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and moving to full electrification through its full model range in the same timeframe.

To help design and build these Bentleys of the future, the company will focus on greater diversity, upskilling in some areas and attracting a wide range of the best talent from all walks of life, including digital innovators and creative thinkers.

In January, Bentley was again recognised for the tenth consecutive year as a Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute – the only car brand to feature on the elite list. The Institute recognises employers globally who make every effort to continuously improve colleague experiences through digital transformation, enhance recruitment processes, as well as nurturing and developing talent.

Commenting on the valuable experience gained through the programme, Lilly-Ann Hulse, a Digital and Technology Degree Apprentice, said:

“The breadth of projects I have worked on during my 18-months so far at Bentley has even exceeded my own expectations and I’ve found it so very rewarding. There is so much innovation happening in the automotive industry, and particularly at Bentley, that I feel like I am really part of something extraordinary, and the support I have received as part of the programme feeds me with enthusiasm for my future career at Bentley.”

National Apprenticeship Week takes place from the 8 – 14 of February and aims to shine a light on the amazing work done by employers and apprentices across the country.

SOURCE: Bentley