TIER IV and Newmo partner on made-in-Japan robotaxi service

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, and mobility startup Newmo have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at commercializing robotaxi services in Japan.

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, and mobility startup Newmo have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at commercializing robotaxi services in Japan.

Regional mobility demands

Amid Japan’s rapidly aging population, there is increasing urgency for commercial autonomous driving services to meet regional mobility demands. The Japanese government aims to have autonomous vehicles running in over 100 locations by 2027 and is actively promoting the deployment of commercial robotaxi services, which are already operating in select cities in the United States and China.

According to a 2025 Bond Capital trend report, robotaxi bookings via ride-hailing applications account for 27% of rides in San Francisco *1 . With international robotaxi operators starting to collect public road data in major Japanese cities, the collaboration between TIER IV and Newmo is aimed at advancing autonomous driving technology developed in Japan.

Gearing up for deployments

TIER IV and Newmo will work together to develop safe, reliable autonomous driving systems built around Autoware *2 , open-source software for autonomous driving. TIER IV’s extensive track record in conducting global proof of concept tests under diverse environmental conditions will serve as a foundation for advancing commercial deployments of robotaxi services in Japan.

TIER IV will continue developing partnerships to accelerate the deployment of robotaxi services across Japan, supporting government efforts to establish autonomous public transit.

With more than 1,000 taxis in operation and an established Japan-style ridesharing business in Osaka Prefecture, Newmo plans to expand and commercialize robotaxi services as a new mobility solution.

“At TIER IV, we have dedicated ourselves to accelerating the deployment of autonomous driving through Autoware, collaborating with communities and partners worldwide,” said Shinpei Kato, founder and CEO of TIER IV. “This new partnership with Newmo, a company actively addressing regional transportation challenges through taxi and ride-hailing services, will advance the development of robotaxi technologies. Through this collaboration, we aim to establish a robotaxi service anchored in Japan and make it an essential part of the mobility infrastructure that supports local communities.”

“As Japan faces increasingly severe transportation challenges driven by demographic shifts, robotaxis will play a pivotal role in shaping next-generation infrastructure,” said Newmo CEO Naoki Aoyagi. “At Newmo, we have leveraged our operational and technological expertise in local taxi and Japan-style ridesharing services to address mobility issues head-on. By partnering with TIER IV, a company at the forefront of autonomous driving, we are combining our operational know-how with cutting-edge technology to steadily advance the commercialization of robotaxi services originating in Japan. Together with our stakeholders, we remain committed to fulfilling our mission of ‘A colorful journey with Newmo, unleashing the potential of individuals and communities with new mobility services.’”

*1 Ride-hailing regulations and service models differ by country.

*2 Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE: TIER IV