Bentley Motors recognised as UK Top Employer for 2025

Bentley Motors named in the Top Employer Institute’s elite list for the 14th consecutive year

Bentley Motors is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 UK Top Employer list, underscoring the company’s commitment to further developing an innovative and inclusive workplace. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Bentley has been named in the internationally-acclaimed list by The Top Employer Institute.

This year, Bentley has been awarded for its outstanding commitment to creating an exceptional workplace by exceeding benchmarks in its approach to strategic direction, working environment, learning and development, as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).

The Top Employer Institute awards this prestigious certification following a comprehensive review of six categories of HR and business practices. Bentley achieved an increased score across each category compared to the previous year, highlighting the company’s commitment to continually investing in its exceptional colleague experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources, said:

“For more than 100 years, our people have been the foundation of Bentley’s success, and we are incredibly proud to once again be recognised as a UK Top Employer. Our colleagues are the driving force behind our achievements, and their dedication, diversity, and determination are what enables us to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers across the world. “We’re embarking on the most transformative chapter in our company’s history, as we look to offer a fully electric product portfolio by 2035, so it’s crucial that we continue with our focus on collaboration and leveraging our collective skills to drive innovation and create lasting, positive change.”

Bentley’s progress reflects its ongoing effort to achieve key goals in its Beyond100+ strategy, announced in November last year, alongside plans for the brand’s first fully electric car to be launched in 2026.

SOURCE: Bentley