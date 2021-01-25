Bentley Motors celebrates a decade as a ‘Top Employer’

Bentley Motors is today celebrating a milestone achievement, recognised for the tenth consecutive year as a Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed Top Employers Institute. Furthermore, Bentley is the only car brand to be selected within the elite list.

This success follows a comprehensive review of the business which highlighted Bentley’s innovative and compelling approach to the employee experience, and Bentley’s own progressive strategic ambitions for the future.

In a year that has arguably been one of the most challenging in history for so many organisations, Bentley’s focus on wellbeing was commended with the Institute highlighting Bentley’s Come Back Stronger campaign which transformed the way Bentley’s colleagues worked to ensure everyone’s safety.

This includes driving forward digital transformation through remote working, online networking and apps, alongside robust safety measures throughout the new working environment in Crewe. It also extended mental health and well-being initiatives to support colleagues at every level of the organisation.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Member of the Board for People, Digitalisation & IT, said:

“Our people are at the heart of everything that we do and being a best in class employer, with a winning culture, is at the core of our people strategy. I strongly believe that among the challenges, one of the greatest positives to come out of the crisis is the opportunity to take employee engagement to another level. This includes greater flexibility and digital engagement and our sense of mutual support and responsibility for one another’s wellbeing.

“We can use this as a platform to look ahead, to our clear and ambitious strategic future. We are transforming our entire operations to lead sustainable luxury mobility in the future and it is our people that get us there. Not only is it vital that we target truly diverse talent, we also need to continue to build an inclusive culture which brings diverse views together which create the best possible products and services for our customers.

“This award recognition provides reassurance that we are on the right path to success, driving a new skillset and culture as we plan for the future needs of our organisation.”

The annual international research – undertaken by the Top Employers Institute – recognises leading employers around the world that provide excellent working conditions, make every effort to continuously enhance recruitment processes and nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the business.

Bentley’s emphasis on becoming an employer of choice forms a key part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy.

The aim, to lead sustainable luxury mobility, is underpinned by ambitious targets that include becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, and moving to full electrification through its model range in the same timeframe. To help design and build these Bentleys of the future, the company will focus on a greater diversity of talent, retraining in some areas and attracting a wide range of talent including digital innovators and creative thinkers. Bentley is focused on attracting diverse candidates and is targeting a management population of 30 per cent by 2025 that is truly diverse, increasing today’s figure of less than 20 per cent.

SOURCE: Bentley