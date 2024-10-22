Bentley: Efficient, engaging and extraordinary – The new Continental GT demonstrates eFuels

Bentley delivers world-first eFuel-powered Global Media Drive

Bentley has delivered the world’s first global media drive using sustainable eFuel, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the company’s environmental impact. 157 guests from around the globe arrived in Switzerland for the global media launch of the fourth generation Continental GT Speed coupe and convertible, which is the first event of its kind to use eFuel and demonstrate its compatibility with existing combustion engines.

eFuel is a fully synthetic fuel developed by an international consortium led by Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) Global and backed by Porsche, and is literally created “from thin air” by the Haru Oni pilot plant in the Magallanes Region of Chile. Biogenic CO2 is captured from a brewery process and combined with hydrogen created by electrolysing water to create methanol, which can then be refined to gasoline. The blend used by Bentley for its Global Media Drive was R75 – 75 per cent eFuel, 25 per cent ordinary gasoline – and represents a significant drop in well-to-wheels tailpipe emissions. The fuel was used both for the fleet of Continental GT Speed and also for the supporting chauffeur fleet, while 25.9 kWh hybrid batteries were charged with 100 per cent renewable electricity from local hydroelectric and wind turbine schemes. The combination of the performance of the Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain of the new fourth generation Continental GT, the eFuel, and 100 per cent renewable electricity from the hotel enabled a reduction of 93 per cent in CO2 vehicle emissions compared to previous events**.

The drive route combined four famous mountain passes – Sustenpass, Grimselpass, Nufenenpass and St. Gotthard-pass. Over the course of the event, the 12 Continental GT Speeds climbed a total of 1,400,000 ft, navigated over 4500 hairpins and covered 8000 miles in seven days – yet there was still a 30 per cent reduction in overall carbon impact per guest*.

Driving the new grand tourer, the guests not only experienced the dynamic capabilities of the new chassis technology with Bentley’s new advanced dual valve damper, but also the advantages of the Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrains ability using the e-motor to torque-fill at low engine speeds and improve smoothness for gear changes.

The Continental GT Speed, which is now available to order, has been certified at 29 g/km CO2 and 217 mpg, and will be due to arrive at retailers at the start of next year.

While emissions from the on-site event have been drastically reduced, the major environmental factor for a Global Media Drive continues to be the CO2 emissions from the international flights required. In the absence of an alternative, Bentley continues to offset carbon emissions in this area using carbon credits.

The eFuel Story

eFuels (electric fuel) are synthetic, liquid fuels. They are produced from hydrogen obtained purely from renewable energy, and CO₂ (carbon dioxide), which can be filtered from the ambient air.

They provide a potentially CO2 near-neutral fuel that existing vehicles can use with no modifications, can also be used with existing fuel station infrastructure and also blended with traditional gasoline. Porsche, together with international partners and the Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) have established the Haru Oni pilot plant in Chile. The location was chosen because of the significant level of consistent strong winds that are harnessed to drive a wind turbine generating renewable electricity. In Chile the perfect conditions are available for 270 days a year – more than four times better than any suitable location in Europe.

The electricity from the wind turbine powers electrolysis that produces hydrogen from water. Biogenic CO2 is captured from brewing processes, ahead of the introduction next year of Direct Air Capture (DAC) to extract CO2 from the atmosphere. The gases are combined to produce methanol, which is then converted using methanol-to-gasoline synthesis to produce eFuel. The eFuel is then refined further to meet current filling station standards.

The target is to produce no more CO2 when burned than the amount required to produce the fuel originally and therefore closing the gap to 100 per cent well-to-wheel sustainability. The pilot plant in Chile is aiming to produce 100,000 litres per year, with the fuel being used for lighthouse projects to demonstrate the important step towards the further ramp-up of eFuel technology. Bentley is actively researching alternative fuels, including bio-derived fuels and eFuels, as part of its future strategy leading up to full electrification. Currently, all models in the Bentley range are compatible with renewable fuels, and the company is working on its long-term sustainability approach.

The fourth generation Continental GT

The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever created. The new grand tourer is powered by an all-new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, achieving more horsepower and more torque than the outgoing W12, but with a significant drop in CO2 to 29 g/km*.

The performance of the powertrain is matched by a new chassis system, with new two-chamber air springs paired with new dual-valve dampers, along with Bentley Dynamic Ride (48V active anti-roll control), eLSD and torque vectoring. Incredible body control and the best Continental GT ride comfort to date are the results, supported by a 49:51, rear-biased weight distribution for the first time in the car’s history.

The new exterior continues the design revolution for Bentley’s future journey, with the biggest revision to the face of the Continental GT in two decades, and the first mainstream Bentley with single headlamps since the 1950s.

The quality of the interior cabin continues with flawless design, and breathtaking materials and craftsmanship. The introduction of further wellness seat technology, new air ionisation, three-dimensional leather textures, new modern quilting, and technical finishes e.g. new dark chrome, build on the class leading interior, even further.

SOURCE: Bentley