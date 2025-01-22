Bentley Cyprus celebrates five years with Bentley Motors

Bentley Cyprus is marking its fifth anniversary as partner of Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is marking the fifth anniversary of its partnership with Bentley Cyprus by introducing the new fourth-generation Continental GT to its customers, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to excellence, performance, and bespoke luxury.

Bentley Cyprus, located in the vibrant district of Ayios Athanasios, Limassol, has made an important contribution to Bentley’s success across Europe over the past five years. The prime location, situated within one of Limassol’s most prestigious commercial areas, has positioned the showroom as a hub for automotive enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike.

The fourth-generation Continental GT represents the pinnacle of Bentley’s grand touring heritage combining iconic design elements with cutting-edge technology to deliver an unrivaled driving experience. The flagship grand tourer comes with an advanced Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, featuring a 4.0-litre V8 engine paired with a 190 PS electric motor, producing a combined output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This power allows the Continental GT to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds, ensuring a thrilling and dynamic performance.

With its all-wheel-drive system and adaptive chassis technology, the fourth-generation Continental GT offers precise handling and exceptional stability on a variety of terrains, whether navigating the coastal roads of Cyprus or exploring its mountain routes, providing the perfect balance of power, agility, and comfort.

To elevate the experience further, Bentley offers the Mulliner edition of the Continental GT. This bespoke option allows customers to personalise every aspect of their vehicle, from exclusive paint colours and custom stitching patterns to hand-embroidered emblems and unique metal finishes.

The Mulliner division, Bentley’s in-house bespoke commissioning division, brings the highest level of craftsmanship, ensuring that each vehicle is tailored to the owner’s specific tastes and preferences, making the Continental GT Mulliner not just a car, but a true reflection of a Bentley owner’s personal style.

Bentley has also introduced a bespoke luggage set designed exclusively for the new Continental GT. Perfectly matching the interior aesthetics of the vehicle, this set combines practicality with luxury, ensuring that every journey is undertaken in style. Crafted using the same high-quality materials and attention to detail as the vehicle itself, the luggage set enhances the overall ownership experience, providing a cohesive and sophisticated travel solution for Bentley owners.

Richard Leopold, Regional Director of Bentley in Europe, UK and MEAI, commented: “Our partnership with Bentley Cyprus has given Bentley a firm presence on the island, delivering an unparalleled luxury experience to our clients. This five years celebration coincides perfectly with the launch of the fourth-generation Continental GT and the debut of our Ultra Performance Hybrid in the Flying Spur. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our partner for the commitment and trust in the brand and wish the whole team at Bentley Cyprus another five years of success.”

Kyriacos Constantinou, CEO of Bentley Cyprus, added: “Our partnership with Bentley Motors over the past five years has been a journey of growth and success. Last year we opened our new Aftersales facility to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers. We are looking forward to celebrate this milestone together and introducing the latest models to our customers.”

SOURCE: Bentley