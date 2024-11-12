Bentley Continental GT and GTC Speed to make Italian public debut at Milano Autoclassica 2024

Bentley’s fourth generation Continental GT and GTC will be showcased for the first time in Italy at the 14th Edition of Milano Autoclassica on the Bentley Milano stand from 15-17 November.

The new generation Continental GT and GTC Speed, each showcased in striking Gravity Grey paintwork embody Bentley’s forward-looking design language, inspired not only by the model’s history, but also by the bespoke craftsmanship of the coachbuilt Bacalar and Batur. The new generation’s design overhaul reveals a sleek, modernised exterior and a meticulously crafted interior, marking the most significant transformation of the Continental GT in two decades and introducing Bentley’s distinctive single headlamp feature for the first time since the 1950s.

The fourth-generation Continental models are equipped with a formidable Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain that combines a powerful 4.0-litre V8 unit with a 190 PS electric motor to deliver a thrilling 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, for an exceptional 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.1 seconds. Beyond sheer speed, the hybrid offers up to 50 miles of electric-only range and an impressive total range of 534 miles, merging supercar performance with day-to-day usability.

The new Continental GT Speed and GTC Speed models both benefit from the new Bentley Performance Active Chassis In addition, the car is fitted with a new dual valve damper system and dual chamber air springs, beside the Bentley Dynamic Ride (anti roll system) and LSD and torque vectoring. The result is incredible dynamic ability and steering feel of the Continental GT to date, further supported by the perfect weight distribution of 49:51, for the first time seen in automotive history.

With bold design elements like the sleek Black Gloss radiator grille and Dark Tint LED headlamps, these models command attention from every angle. Inside, the cabin epitomises opulence, featuring intricate diamond quilting and hand-stitched leather in rich Beluga, creating a setting that is both sophisticated and inviting.

The new Continental GTC elevates the experience further, offering open-air freedom and the thrill of convertible driving—capturing Bentley’s spirit of grand touring in its most refined form.

On the Bentley stand the public will also be able to admire the Bentayga V8 Azure, highlighting Bentley’s seamless blend of luxury, performance, and innovation in a luxury SUV.

The Bentayga V8 Azure luxury SUV, on show in striking Onyx, combines powerful performance with refined design. Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 550 PS and 770 Nm, it delivers a seamless blend of strength and sophistication. Bentley’s Mulliner division adds bespoke customisation options, like Diamond Quilt seating and Animated Welcome Lamps, allowing each Bentayga to reflect its owner’s personal style.

The Azure exterior features signature Bentley elements, such as bright chrome accents, LED Matrix headlamps, and 22” Ten Spoke wheels, enhancing its elegance and robustness. Inside, the Azure cabin provides a tranquil atmosphere with a Dinamica headlining, and the colour, texture and tactility which define the Azure feature suite along with the advanced Naim audio system, and adaptive cruise control, embodying Bentley’s commitment to luxury and innovation, providing the comfort and wellbeing of its occupants.

Set against the stylish backdrop of Milan — renowned as the one of the world’s fashion and design capitals — the 14th edition of Milano AutoClassica will bring together a curated selection of classic and contemporary automotive icons.

Bentley Milano’s display at Milano AutoClassica is a celebration of the brand’s journey and its vision for the future of luxury mobility. Visitors to the exhibition will discover from the finest details in handcrafted interiors to groundbreaking innovations in performance and how Bentley is constantly reaffirming its commitment to redefining automotive excellence through innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

SOURCE: Bentley