BASF Coatings enters into a strategic partnership for the aftersales market

Glasurit® and R-M® among BMW Group’s preferred paint brands for its aftersales network in selected markets

BASF’s Coatings division announces that BMW Group has selected the premium refinish brands Glasurit and R-M among their preferred paint brands for its aftersales network. This strategic partnership includes 50 markets where BMW Group is not present with its private label. The Glasurit 100 Line AraClass and R-M Agilis Pioneer Series product portfolio are set to reshape the future of body shops worldwide with its commitment to sustainability and high-performance solutions.

BASF Coatings offers BMW and MINI body shops an extensive range of refinish solutions, ensuring process efficiency and the highest product quality. Additional training solutions will equip BMW Group’s body shop painters and owners with the necessary skills to foster a sustainable environment within their operations.

“By partnering with BMW Group, we are excited to contribute to the future of body shop sustainability,” stated Chris Jackman, Director, Global Strategic Account Management at BASF Coatings. “Our premium portfolio Glasurit 100 Line and R-M Agilis stands out for its exceptional performance, achieving less process time compared to standard basecoat lines. Its advanced formulation also significantly reduces material consumption per application. Moreover, our ability to simplify certain 3-stage colors into 2-stage colors further enhances speed and sustainability in the refinish process.”

As the automotive refinish industry continues to evolve, this collaboration between BASF Coatings and BMW Group signifies a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the market.

SOURCE: BASF