Award-winning Bentley Padova celebrates landmark anniversary

Fifth anniversary enhanced by presence of fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Padova’s fifth anniversary in Italy has coincided with the arrival of the fourth generation Continental GT. The luxury British marque’s presence in the capital of the Padua features a state-of-the-art showroom that forms an integral part of Bentley’s European network. The facility has twice won the Bronze Award, in 2022 and 2023, in Bentley’s Best of the Best category, a competition for all 62 European dealers.

While the original showroom opening event in 2019 was marked by the appearance of the third-generation Continental GT, Bentley Padova this week marked its fifth year by displaying the fourth-generation Continental GT. The ultimate luxury grand tourer features a revolutionary design both inside and out, with even more power from Bentley’s Ultra High Performance Hybrid V8 powertrain.

Complemented by new, 400-volt electric architecture, the Continental GT’s 4.0-litre V8 offers 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. Bentley’s everyday supercar achieves 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds (0-100km in 3.2 seconds), with the benefit of 50 miles (80 km) of usable electric-only range (on the EU drive cycle) and a total range of 534 miles (859 km).

Located in one of the city’s most commercially dynamic areas, Bentley Padova covers 1,200 sq. metres, with one third of the space allocated to a showroom that displays the entire model range, as well as Certified by Bentley pre-owned examples. The remaining space houses the aftersales section, with a workshop equipped with four dedicated lifts, as well as tire servicing area and an extensive parts department.

Richard Leopold, Regional Director of Bentley Europe, UK and MEAI, said: “Padova is one of the oldest cities in northern Italy, famed for its fresco masterpieces, architectural craftsmanship and magnificent art. What better place for Bentley to be represented. We are delighted Bentley Padova has cemented its presence here over the last five years and are looking forward to continuing our journey together.”

Ado Fassina, Dealer Principal for Bentley Padova/Milan, added: “I am very proud of the work and results we have achieved over the last five, exciting years. For this, I must thank my tireless team at Padova. Every day, with so much dedication and sacrifice, they commit themselves to growing the business and the level of satisfaction among our customers.”

