AVTOVAZ will keep 5-day working week

AVTOVAZ canceled the order of June 10, 2020 on the introduction of an incomplete 4-day working week from August 31. This is due to the company`s availability of orders for new cars in the coming months of 2020 as part of the programs of advanced state procurement, proposed by MIT and confirmed by order of the President of Russia, corporate sales, as well as the beginning of recovery of demand in the automotive market.

The company notes continued uncertainty about the total sales in 2020 and the development of the automotive market in 2021. The company continues to carefully analyze various forecasts for last months of 2020 and market development in 2021 and takes all measures to maintain production volumes for a full working week. This is only possible if the current level of demand for cars is maintained.

Source: Lada