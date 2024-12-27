AvtoVAZ uses New Year holidays to modernize production

During the New Year holidays, AvtoVAZ JSC will carry out more than 9 thousand works aimed at improving working conditions, equipment preventive maintenance and modernization of technologies in connection with the launch of new models

According to the previously approved schedule, production goes on “vacation” from December 29, 2024 to January 12, 2025, which includes official days off and a planned unified corporate vacation from January 9 to 12. A sufficient stock of finished cars has been accumulated in the company’s warehouses and dealership sites to ensure continuous sales.

A significant part of the work planned for the New Year holidays is related to the upcoming launch of LADA Iskra: preparation for production will be carried out in the welding, painting and assembly shops. Modernization of engine production lines will also begin for the launch of a new 1.8-liter engine for the LADA NIVA family. A large range of works is also planned in metallurgical production, as well as in chassis production. In order to improve working conditions, a number of AvtoVAZ divisions will undergo repairs to utility rooms, roofs, replacement of metal flooring with polymer, replacement of lighting with LED, reconstruction of glazing, repair of canteens, etc.

At the same time as AvtoVAZ, equipment repairs and maintenance will be carried out at the Lada Izhevsk and VIS-Auto sites.

Car production in the AvtoVAZ Group is planned to resume on January 13.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ