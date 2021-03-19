AVTOVAZ launches the second stage of the Program to improve working conditions

On March 19, AVTOVAZ hold a conference of the company`s employees on the implementation of measures and obligations of the Collective Agreement for 2020. The event was held in the presence of the Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov.

During the event, it was noted that, despite the difficult epidemiological situation last year and the decrease in the automotive market, AVTOVAZ was able to quickly resume production in accordance with all the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, and to fulfill all the provisions of the Collective Agreement.

President of AVTOVAZ Yves Caracatzanis, addressing the staff of the Company, separately noted the outcome of the 3-year Program to improve the working conditions of employees, which was carried out at the plant in 2018-2020. To remind, the program was launched after a survey of 100% of employees, following which 11 key areas and 588 events were identified. This is the renovation of dining rooms, wardrobes, bathrooms, replacement of industrial air conditioners, repair of roofs and floors, improvement of lighting at workplaces and many other things. The funding for the program exceeded 3 billion rubles. 265 million rubles for the Program was allocated from the regional budget. As a result of the implementation of the program and additional measures, working conditions every have been improved for almost every AVTOVAZ employee.

During the conference, Yves Caracatzanis announced that the Company will to continue this activity. The working condition improvement program will be restarted. Its implementation period will be the same 3 years.

Dmitry Azarov supported the decision of the President of the Company, noting that the regional government, as in the past, will support in its implementation.

AVTOVAZ President Yves Caracatzanis: “Each employee of the Company sees real results of the Program to improve working conditions and increase production safety. And we understand that we still have a lot of work to do in this direction. The plant is over 50 years old, and for the first time in its history, we are implementing a targeted program to improve working conditions in such a short time period and with such a level of funding. I am sure that every employee of the Company will actively take part in the second stage of the Program. I would like to separately thank the Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov for his comprehensive support of the Program and personal participation in the life of AVTOVAZ team”.

SOURCE: AVTOVAZ