AVTOVAZ continues the cooperation with Rostelecom

AVTOVAZ announces delivery of one hundred LADA Largus white cars in the wagon body, in the Classic configuration to Rostelecom of in June 2020.

This is the second batch of cars for the market leader in digital solutions, and a similar deal was made last year.

“Our diverse model range, wide dealer network and low cost of ownership make LADA cars the most attractive for corporate clients with a large regional distribution,” said Vitaly Osipov, Director of corporate sales at AVTOVAZ.

Rostelecom is the largest Russian provider of digital services. Provides broadband Internet access, interactive television, cellular communications, local and long-distance telephone services, etc. It occupies a leading position in the Russian market of high-speed Internet access, pay-TV, data storage and processing, as well as cybersecurity.

SOURCE: LADA