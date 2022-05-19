AvtoVAZ announces new appointment

Effective May 19, 2022, Evgeny Shmelev took the position of Executive Vice President for Engineering (previously held by Selcuk Cura)

Mr. Shmelev graduated from Bauman Moscow Higher Technical School in 1985 and began his career at AVTOVAZ, where he worked his way up from engineer to Vice President for Technical Development. Then he had held the senior positions in aerospace and aviation industries, and after that, in April 2019, he joined the FSUE “NAMI”. Since 2021 he has held the position of vice-rector on development in Moscow State Technical University “STANKIN”.

Evgeny Shmelev has PhD in Technical Sciences.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ