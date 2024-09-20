AVL presents new e-axle for 40- ton trucks

AVL has developed a compact and powerful e-axle for long-haul trucks up to 40 tons that meets the requirements of the electromobility market

At the IAA Transportation, AVL presented the newly developed E-axle, a highly integrated and compact solution for trucks that meets increasing market demands. The E-axle impresses with its low weight, high performance, maximum efficiency and an impressive service life of 1.5 million kilometers. It is not only optimized for battery electric drives, but is also compatible with future fuel cell systems. “This is the next generation of heavy-duty e-axles: highly efficient and intelligently and predictively controlled,” explains Dr. Rolf Doebereiner, Product Line Manager Vehicle at AVL. “This innovation offers our customers the ideal solution for electrically powered longdistance truck transport, which is characterized by high efficiency, low operating costs and a longer range.”

Technical innovations

The electric axle delivers 400 kW continuous power and 540 kW peak power. A multi-speed transmission enables shifting without torque loss, which increases efficiency and ensures smooth gear changes. Various driving modes maximize efficiency and increase the range.

Cost efficiency and customizability

The low product costs and low total cost of ownership (TCO) make the e-axle attractive for customers and companies and promote market penetration. The flexible, compact design fits into conventional truck installation spaces and can be adapted to different requirements. The prototype has been successfully tested on axle.

SOURCE: AVL