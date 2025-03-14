AVL: Multi-year technical partnership for hydrogen combustion development

AVL RACETECH is pleased to announce that RAVENOL, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance lubricants and innovative oils, will join forces in a technical cooperation focused on advanced hydrogen combustion technology for sustainable racing applications

AVL RACETECH, a global motorsport supplier in the fields of engineering, testing, simulation, and manufacturing, is pleased to announce that RAVENOL, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance lubricants and innovative oils, will join forces in a technical cooperation focused on advanced hydrogen combustion technology for sustainable racing applications.

At the heart of this collaboration is AVL’s pioneering hydrogen combustion engine, an innovative development for the racing world. This high-performance hydrogen engine aligns perfectly with the global push for sustainability in motorsports. RAVENOL, known for its premium lubricants, is a trusted supplier in motorsport, offering cutting-edge products designed to meet the extreme demands of high-performance engines. RAVENOL`s Racing ECO lubricating oils based on renewable raw materials help reduce CO2 emissions, as they offer a more sustainable alternative to conventional oils and improve the carbon footprint.

Both AVL RACETECH and RAVENOL share a deep commitment to sustainability and the ongoing development of environmentally friendly technologies. This partnership aims to push the boundaries of hydrogen combustion, exploring new opportunities and innovative solutions that contribute to alternative powertrain technologies. With their combined expertise, both companies are determined to lead the change towards greener racing, continually refining the AVL hydrogen combustion engine for future applications in motorsport. AVL RACETECH and RAVENOL are perfectly positioned to bring these innovative solutions to the track.

Dr. Markus Karsch, Head of Product Development at RAVENOL: “The technical partnership with AVL RACETECH in the field of innovative oils for hydrogen combustion engines aims to develop high-performance lubricants that maximize the efficiency and longevity of this pioneering drive technology.”

Dr. Paul Kapus, Manager Spark Ignited Engines at AVL List GmbH: “We believe that even at 150kW/l we have not reached the limits for specific power of hydrogen engines. The cooperation will help us to push limits further.”

Ellen Lohr, Director Motorsport AVL: “At AVL RACETECH, we believe in the future of hydrogen combustion engines for motorsport. After presenting a 2-liter racing engine with 150 kW/l two years ago, we want to continue this path and are happy to have RAVENOL on board as a technical partner for the next development steps.”

Dimitri Barichnowski, Communications Manager & Brand Partnerships at RAVENOL: “We are very happy that we now have an official partnership with AVL RACETECH. Our two development teams and engineers have been working together in working groups for the past year to work as effectively and productively as possible on innovative solutions in the field of alternative drive technologies.”

SOURCE: AVL