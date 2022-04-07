Avatars and animation: All-digital cluster on Bronco Raptor uses high tech to optimize off-road performance

All-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor™ introduces new levels of sophistication with dynamic animations and informative graphics such as detailed avatars of the vehicle drivetrain system, all packaged in an easy-to-read, fully customizable 12-inch digital cluster

It’s fitting that a vehicle delivering the epitome of off-road capability treats its drivers to a visual experience like no other. From behind the wheel, the extreme off-road capability of the Ultra4-inspired 2022 Bronco Raptor™ is complemented by a dynamic display in a fully customizable 12-inch digital cluster that illustrates the optimization enabled by each drive mode.

The 12-inch display represents the next evolution of digital technology in the Ford lineup, expanding on the cluster of F-150 Raptor. Headlining this new feature is Performance View, which makes crucial information such as gear state and engine speed easy to read for hardcore off-roaders traveling across the desert. Exclusive Performance View can be used with any mode, but is designed with high-speed, off-road racing in Baja mode in mind.

“Performance View changes a driver’s impression of how to use the vehicle, with an intuitive layout that puts redline at the 12 o’clock position and uses a drivetrain avatar to really get the focus on optimizing the performance of the drive,” said Mark Sich, Ford digital design manager. “The entire focus is to provide the driver with important information as efficiently as possible.”

The same team that worked on the cluster also designed the improved 12-inch center stack screen, ensuring harmony across all screens to provide easy-to-read, quick-to-decipher information. In addition, MyMode enables drivers to save all of their favorite steering, exhaust and suspension settings.

Bronco Raptor features advanced SYNC 4 connected vehicle technology that learns customer preferences and improves experiences such as automatically mapping to their favorite trail. Ford also can use this learning capability to improve the vehicle with more and more capability over time.

Ford Power-Up software updates offer this potential for an even smarter Bronco Raptor with plans for new capabilities and off-road features, as well as further evolving the FordPass mobile app to include unique functionality for off-road adventures. Much of the competition can only upgrade entertainment features.

Customers also can control their Bronco Raptor with the FordPass app to lock or unlock their vehicle from almost anywhere, as well as check tire pressure and fuel level.

Animating the cockpit brings Bronco G.O.A.T. Modes to life

For an elevated immersive experience, the all-new digital cluster in Bronco Raptor brings the brand’s exclusive G.O.A.T. Modes™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Terrain Management System™ to life. Former videogame developers joined the design team in creating animations for all seven selectable drive modes, each capturing the specific performance and personality of the setting through the use of color, speed and even camera angle to help drivers quickly interpret how their vehicle is optimized at any given moment.

Using the center console-mounted G.O.A.T. Modes rotary dial, drivers can easily change from one mode to another. With Normal mode at the 12 o’clock position, the dial clicks left one by one for three of the modes, then right for the additional three modes.

The screen of the digital cluster uses a subtle blue to show the vehicle in an everyday driving scenario. Sport: One click left captures the feel of a more exciting drive experience, with the cluster using a red and white theme to show the vehicle in a track environment.

To highlight the increased tow rating of 4,500 pounds, the cluster screen two clicks to the left includes a vehicle towing a trailer, with the gauges turning yellow in a subtle nod to construction vehicles at work. Slippery: Optimized for use on slick roads or loose surfaces such as gravel, this mode, three clicks to the left, is replicated on screen using light blue to show a vehicle in rainy conditions.

One click right brings animation of an off-road environment in shades of brown to illustrate that Bronco Raptor is ready for muddy, rutted, uneven terrain, and that four-wheel-drive lock is engaged. Baja: Getting to the heart of the Bronco Raptor persona, two clicks right delivers a cluster that uses orange highlights to show the vehicle driving across a desert scene.

Getting to the heart of the Bronco Raptor persona, two clicks right delivers a cluster that uses orange highlights to show the vehicle driving across a desert scene. Rock Crawl: Three clicks to the right and the vehicle is optimized for low-speed, aggressive climbing maneuvers, with the cluster showing Bronco Raptor slow-crawling over rocks.

The 2022 Bronco Raptor is due in Ford showrooms this summer.

SOURCE: Ford