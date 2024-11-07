AutoTech Breakthrough names 3Ready Automotive from 3SS 2024 “Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year”

3Ready Automotive from TV entertainment specialists 3SS wins top prize in annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program which recognizes innovation in automotive and transportation technologies around the globe

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of TV and automotive entertainment software solutions, today announced it has won the “Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year” award in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

3Ready Automotive from 3SS is a technology and content platform offered as Entertainment-as-a-Service (EaaS) to power in-car displays, and deliver leading-edge super-aggregated entertainment rich in content, apps and services. Comprising multiple content and technology partnerships, the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem enables automakers to create and deliver video entertainment that blends into their HMI with a customized look and feel. By providing an array of appealing entertainment direct to customers, with intuitive interface and navigation, the system drives interaction and engagement, and reduces discovery time.

“3Ready brings the familiar and much-loved TV streaming experience from the living room into vehicles. With all the time spent in their cars, today’s consumers are looking for engaging, rich, user-centric content. Vehicle manufacturers have recognized the importance of these offerings but making this technology more accessible and standardized has proven a challenge within the automotive industry,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “3Ready Automotive transforms traditional entertaining and useful apps into content-centric discovery. This revolutionary technology also enables OEMs to self-manage and gain a competitive edge, realize new revenue streams, and build deeper relationships with their customers. Congratulations to 3SS for winning ‘Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year’!”

Drivers and passengers benefit from multiple user functions – all configurable to meet automakers’ operational and commercial requirements. OEMs can manage, style, curate and target the content and the entire experience on-the-fly, remotely, and across their entire fleet. Carmakers can also curate the service by employing 3Ready’s Content Management System so that their Marketing, Brand and Customer Relationship teams can engage with customers in real-time, with no need for software updates. Teams can deliver targeted content, currently trending video content, social media, promotions, and live events and conferences. The service can also combine entertainment content from all sources – the OEM’s own, or local and global third-party content.

“Being able to enjoy a wide array of content that seamlessly translates from much-loved devices at home to viewing while in the car is something today’s consumers demand. We want to give carmakers the opportunity to deliver superior entertainment experiences as a natural extension to the ‘TV Everywhere’ concept. As perfect partner to unlock new revenue streams and create standout in-car experiences, this speaks to content providers and carmakers by framing our solution as one that not only fits the future but also solves immediate and urgent challenges,” said Felix Walter, Head of Automotive at 3SS.

3Ready Automotive has an abundant and growing array of popular entertainment available out-of-the-box from content partners that come pre-integrated. In addition, content onboarding is accelerated so that carmakers can launch faster with less effort, benefitting from 3SS’s relationships with premium content providers across the global TV and streaming entertainment industry.

“We thank AutoTech Breakthrough for this incredible award and will use it to inspire us as we continue to deliver rich in-car entertainment and tailored experiences that are both simple and personal to every customer,” Walter added.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.‍

3Ready Automotive will be showcased at CES2025 on 3SS stand located at LVCC, WestHall, Level 1, Booth 4266 and on booths of several 3Ready ecosystem partners.

SOURCE: 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)