Autonomous, driverless transport vehicle navigates precisely through BMW Group Plant Regensburg press plant

With the introduction of an autonomous transport vehicle at its press plant, BMW Group Plant Regensburg is driving forward with digitalisation and automation of its manufacturing processes: The company is thus taking a further step towards the digital and intelligently connected BMW iFACTORY. The driverless platform truck, with its electric drive train, will handle the internal transport of press tools and steel blanks for the press lines autonomously, with a payload of up to 55 tonnes. Using state-of-the-art sensor technology, the transport system navigates accurately and fully autonomously through the production facilities of the Regensburg press plant at a speed of four kilometres per hour – without a driver. The solution is one of a kind and currently exists nowhere else in the world.
“We see tremendous potential in the rollout of autonomous logistics solutions. The emission-free electric vehicle will allow us to make manufacturing processes at our press plant even more efficient and more flexible, as well as reducing transport journeys and lead times. This will not only boost productivity, but also save energy and improve occupational safety for our employees,” says Tobias Müller, press plant maintenance manager at BMW Group Plant Regensburg.
SOURCE: BMW Group