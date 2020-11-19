Autoneum: Relive-1: High-quality tufted carpets made of recycled PET

With Relive-1, Autoneum is launching an innovative tufted carpet that meets the highest requirements of sustainable mobility. The tufting technology for the compact to premium class, which has been awarded the “Autoneum Pure.” label for outstanding environmental friendliness, is also more durable than the carpet standards common in these vehicle segments and convinces with excellent cleanability.

Global demand for innovative cars of the future and sustainable forms of mobility is rising. Accordingly, automobile manufacturers and suppliers are increasingly focusing their vehicle development activities on resource-saving lightweight components and production processes. In addition, the look and feel of the passenger cabin is a decisive factor in the purchasing decision, as in the future the car will be used increasingly for work and recreation. Here, carpet systems play a key role in terms of quality perception because of their size. With Relive-1, Autoneum now offers a premium technology for automotive carpets that not only scores with its aesthetic appearance, but also has an exceptional environmental performance. Among other things, carpets made of Relive-1 feature a particularly sustainable use of raw materials: For example, only recycled PET bottles are used to manufacture the carpet yarns. Autoneum reuses this raw material, thus conserving natural resources and reducing plastic waste – while at the same time ensuring that new, high-quality carpet systems for future vehicle generations can be produced cost-effectively from used PET bottles. Moreover, Relive-1 is an important step towards mono-material constructions and consequently, zero waste tufted carpet production.

At the same time, Relive-1 stands for the above-average product quality of Autoneum: Compared to standard carpets in compact to large class vehicles, Relive-1 carpets are more robust thanks to significantly higher abrasion resistance, and easy to clean thanks to the vertical alignment of the filaments and the water repellency of polyester. As a result, small particles such as wood splinters, dust or pebbles as well as liquids can be removed easily with no residual traces, which is a key benefit for recreational vehicles like SUVs. For premium class vehicles, the marriage of outstanding performance and sustainability defines nowadays the new luxury.

Relive-1 is being launched in North America and will be offered in Europe for luxury vehicles as of 2021.

SOURCE: Autoneum