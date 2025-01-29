Autoneum again recognized as a Top Employer in Switzerland in 2025

As in the previous year, Autoneum’s Swiss headquarters in Winterthur was again recognized as a Top Employer by the renowned Top Employers Institute in 2025

As in the previous year, Autoneum’s Swiss headquarters in Winterthur was again recognized as a Top Employer by the renowned Top Employers Institute in 2025. The confirmation of the certification underlines Autoneum’s ongoing commitment to placing employees at the center of its business activities and offering them an outstanding working and development environment. Fostering a people-centric culture is a central pillar of Autoneum’s Level Up strategy and thus an integral part of the global guidelines and people practices implemented throughout the company.

Participation in standardized certification programs supports organizations in making their commitment to an employee-oriented corporate culture measurable and tangible. Following the first successful participation of Autoneum’s Human Resources (HR) department at the Swiss headquarters in Winterthur in the comprehensive survey carried out by the renowned Top Employers Institute last year, the location was again recognized again as a Top Employer in Switzerland in 2025.

The internationally recognized Top Employers Institute certifies organizations based on their results in the HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains and twenty areas such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. Participation in this survey enables companies to objectively evaluate the measures, guidelines and people practices implemented in these areas. “Being recognized again as a Top Employer in Switzerland acknowledges our outstanding performance in attracting and hiring new talent as well as in retaining and engaging existing employees,” says Yunjie Qu, Head Group Human Resources at Autoneum. “Fostering a people-centric culture is also one of the key pillars of our Level Up corporate strategy, which was introduced in October 2024. The various company-wide initiatives place a particular focus on supporting our employees in their development and in realizing their full potential. Moreover, we are committed to promoting leadership styles that increase engagement and convey our core corporate values in all our locations and departments worldwide. Awards such as the Top Employer certification show that we are on the right track.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink adds: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change – through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscape – it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”

The program has certified and recognized over 2 400 Top Employers in 125 countries/regions across five continents.

SOURCE: Autoneum