Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision wins prestigious Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024

PURA Vision adds more silverware to its trophy cabinet, claiming internationally renowned Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024

The Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision design concept has been recognised with the highly coveted Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024.

The award is one of the world’s most highly sought-after seals of design quality. The panel of designers, professors, and specialist journalists examine submissions for design quality and innovation, and have selected PURA Vision as the winner of this year’s Design Concept category.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Winning the Red Dot Award: Design Concept is a huge honour for the brand and testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. PURA Vision embraces the DNA of iconic vehicles from Pininfarina’s past, to shape the future with sharp lines and a modern aesthetic. It is distinctive from every angle and showcases our PURA design philosophy which is inspiring the next generation of our cars.”

This latest success follows previous award wins at the iF Design 2024 product awards and the 2024 International Design Awards.

PURA Vision represents a striking interpretation of a Luxury Utility Vehicle, with bold cab-rear proportions that combine timeless beauty with exquisite detailing to create a dynamic identity with unmistakable presence.

Its low bonnet and high fenders – inspired by the iconic 1947 Cisitalia – show a distinct lineage from the past, while the glasshouse – inspired by the Alfa Romeo Superflow IV – and tri-opening pillarless lounge doors provide unrestricted access to a futuristic and luxurious 2+2 cabin. PURA Vision also draws inspiration from the iconic pillarless design of the Lancia Florida, which was styled by Battista Farina in the Fifties and sparked the creativity behind the recently unveiled one-off Battista Cinquantacinque.

Exterior jewellery on the PURA Vision design concept emphasises the attention to detail for which Automobili Pininfarina is renowned. These include a precisely engineered anodised aluminium beltline around the glasshouse, which begins at the windscreen and traces an elegant unbroken arc around the vehicle.

SOURCE: Automobili Pininfarina