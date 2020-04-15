Automobili Lamborghini is supporting Siare in the manufacture of breathing simulators

Automobili Lamborghini is providing resources and equipment from its Research and Development Department for the co-engineering and production of breathing simulators, supporting Siare Engineering International Group, Italy’s top manufacturer of ventilators, during the health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The breathing simulator enables the tester to carry out an initial evaluation of the ventilator’s performance before reaching the final checking stage, when the ventilator undergoes a comprehensive test using certified equipment.

In just two weeks, Lamborghini has used its 3D printing laboratory to design, produce and validate the simulator, optimizing the components and enabling the production of 18 simulators per week, alongside the 3D-printed production of medical visors in polycarbonate, using an HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer with MJF technology capable of printing with a 0.08 mm precision level.

The capacity to collaborate shown by these two Emilia-based manufacturers of technologically advanced products – both leading companies in their respective, though completely different, sectors – is further proof of the sense of responsibility and cohesion displayed by Italy’s companies, as they join forces in the battle against the pandemic.

SOURCE: Lamborghini