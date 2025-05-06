Automobili Lamborghini continues growth in Q1 2025

The Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker starts the year with solid results in terms of revenue, profitability, and deliveries in a complex global context

Automobili Lamborghini continues its positive trend of the last eight years, delivering strong financial and commercial results in the first quarter of 2025, despite uncertainties related to the current geopolitical context and the recent tensions in international trade. In Q1 2025, the company delivered 2,967 cars with a revenue of €895.2 million, up 29.6% on the previous year: an operating income of €248.1 million (up 32.8% compared to the same period in 2024).

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “The future is in our hands. It’s up to us to build our own resilience. The results from the first quarter confirm the strength of our brand, even in an uncertain economic context. Global demand remains high, and the figures recorded demonstrate once again the validity of our strategy to combine performance, innovation and exclusivity, while keeping quality and personalization at its core.”

The strong performance is driven by the full production capacity of the Revuelto[1], Lamborghini’s first V12 plug-in hybrid model, and by the arrival of the Urus SE[2], the new hybrid version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, which is contributing to attracting new customers and strengthening the brand’s global positioning.

Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated: “2025 opened with solid results, confirming the continuity of the path to sustainable financial growth. In today’s uncertain context, particularly in terms of international trade, our commitment remains focused on creating lasting value for our stakeholders, maintaining our long-term vision built on strong financial foundations and environmental responsibility.”

In terms of deliveries in Q1 2025 there was a balanced distribution between the three key commercial regions, EMEA, the Americas, and APAC, with the delivery of 1,368 (+7% compared to the same period in 2024), 1,034 (+21%), and 565 (+14%) cars, respectively. The United States is in top spot with 933 units delivered, followed by Germany (366), the United Kingdom (272), Japan (187), and Italy (143). The top ten is completed by South Korea (134), the Middle East (104), Switzerland (95), Australia (85), and France/Monaco (76).

The widespread distribution and geographic balance reflect the solidity of Automobili Lamborghini’s business strategy, which continues to strengthen its global presence while maintaining strong roots in Italy. The order book remains strong, with a waiting time for the Revuelto of over two years.

These numbers come at a time of increasing geopolitical instability and an evolving trade context. While the latest trade measures between Europe and the United States have not impacted Automobili Lamborghini’s Q1 results, the company continues to closely monitor the situation and evaluate potential future scenarios and implications for its business. The company reiterates its support for international trade based on shared rules, open markets, and stable relationships among global economies, in the belief that protectionist measures could have negative effects on growth, competitiveness, and development.

[1] Revuelto consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 11.86 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 10.1 kWh/100 km. Combined CO₂ emissions: 276 g/km. Combined CO₂ emission efficiency class: G. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 17.8 l/100 km; Combined CO₂ emissions and discharge battery efficiency classes: G; WLTP.

[2] Urus SE consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO₂ emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO₂ emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO₂ efficiency class with low battery: G; WLTP

SOURCE: Lamborghini