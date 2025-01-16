Automobili Lamborghini confirmed as a Top Employer Italy for the twelfth consecutive year

Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the prestigious achievement of being certified as a Top Employer Italy for the twelfth consecutive year, a testament to its ongoing commitment to workplace excellence and the well-being of its employees

Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the prestigious achievement of being certified as a Top Employer Italy for the twelfth consecutive year, a testament to its ongoing commitment to workplace excellence and the well-being of its employees. This recognition highlights a corporate vision that blends innovation, inclusivity, and the sustainability of medium- and long-term transformation programmes. From engagement and internal communication to skills development strategies, Automobili Lamborghini continues to stand out for its holistic people management practices.

The Top Employers Certification is awarded to companies that meet the high standards required by the HR Best Practices Survey. This evaluation covers six macro areas within HR, analysing 20 topics in depth and their respective best practices, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

“Our success stems from a profound respect for people and their legitimate expectations of the organisation they choose to be part of. Investing in their well-being, professional growth, and the creation of an inclusive and stimulating environment is fundamental to meeting the challenges of the future,” said Umberto Tossini, Chief People, Culture & Organization Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Being recognised among the best Top Employers is a validation of our decisions and motivates us to continue along this path.”

The year 2024 marked a pivotal chapter for Automobili Lamborghini, defined not only by new product launches and exceptional sales results but also by significant innovations. These developments reflect a tradition of combining technological innovation with numerous social innovation initiatives, aimed at creating an increasingly inclusive work environment.

The Lamborghini Feelosophy well-being programme, launched in 2021 and founded on the three pillars of body, mind, and purpose, remains at the heart of the company’s people-centric culture. It promotes 360-degree well-being through targeted initiatives ranging from fitness, meditation and preventive healthcare to psychological support and corporate social responsibility activities.

The commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is evidenced by the dedicated training programme “Universi da esplorare” and the achievement of IDEM and UNI/PdR 125:2022 certifications on gender equality. These efforts are supported by policies against workplace discrimination and a campaign on inclusive language to raise awareness about the power of words to reflect society and challenge stereotypes and prejudices.

Additionally, the managerial Coach and Care programme reinforces the crucial role of leaders in fostering a healthy and motivating work environment. This support has been vital in translating company values into practice, enhancing competencies and responsibilities. The Feelosophy programme will be further enhanced in 2025, with feedback from employees actively shaping continuous improvement opportunities.

Another milestone was the introduction of the new Collective Labour Agreement earlier this year, which brought significant improvements in work-life balance through a reorganisation of work hours. This included flexible schedules, such as alternating four- and five-day workweeks in production areas, and greater support for remote working, with up to 12 days per month for office-based employees.

The agreement also introduced measures to support parenthood, such as increased economic benefits for parental leave, providing up to 100% pay for single parents or those caring for children with disabilities.

Umberto Tossini added: “The evolving demographic profiles, heightened awareness in a knowledge-based society, and the entrepreneurial drive in regions with low unemployment, demand a rethinking of management techniques and processes. Only innovative and bold choices can preserve and enhance the quality of work and the competitiveness of companies in a global landscape. It is clear to all that the success of any business rests on the motivation and well-being of its people.”

Over the past two years, the company has welcomed nearly 1,000 new employees, with more than 600 joining in 2024 alone—a result also facilitated by a favourable external context. These new hires have strengthened the team and supported company growth, fostering a positive cultural exchange that has enriched the organisation. A new structured onboarding programme, aligned with the company’s values, has enabled new team members to integrate quickly, encouraging the sharing of diverse experiences and perspectives. Moreover, the significant reduction in staff turnover reflects the success of these policies and the strong sense of belonging among employees.

Automobili Lamborghini remains a benchmark not only for the extraordinary performance of its vehicles but also for its focus on people’s growth and well-being. The company’s commitment to excellence, which permeates every aspect of its operations, continues to distinguish the brand as it successfully tackles future challenges while maintaining its unique appeal.

