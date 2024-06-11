MAN eTruck continues to gain momentum

The MAN eTruck has been well received by customers, generating around 2,000 orders and order inquiries

“We are continuing to gain momentum when it comes to electromobility. Our eTruck is very well received by our customers. The start of sales has exceeded our expectations,” said Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus at the IAA Commercial Vehicles pre-press conference on Tuesday in Frankfurt am Main. There are already almost 2,000 order inquiries and orders for the new MAN eTGX and MAN eTGS eTrucks around seven months after the start of sales.

Demand has gained additional momentum from the recent significant expansion of the portfolio: The new eTGX and eTGS have recently been configurable in more than a million possible variants – with a variety of wheelbases, cabs, engine outputs, battery combinations and industry equipment. “Since we presented the expanded portfolio at IFAT fair, customer demand has increased significantly, particularly in the municipal sector,” continued Baumann.

For example, MAN recently won two tenders for electrically powered two-axle and three-axle trucks in Austria. The customer is an association that includes twelve municipal companies. Over the next four years, this will result in an order potential of ten to 15 MAN eTrucks per year and a maximum of 45 vehicles in total. Orders for the first five eTrucks – including for garbage collection vehicles – have already been placed.

The first special series of the eTruck, which will be produced this year, is almost sold out except for a few remaining vehicles. A large proportion of the order inquiries and orders already relate to the vehicles that are to be manufactured in large-scale production at the MAN plant in Munich from 2025. To this end, the company will carry out final conversion work at its main production site this summer in order to “electrify” the plant.

MAN has just received its largest single order to date from France, where Jacky Perrenot, France’s leading supermarket freight forwarder, has just ordered 100 eTrucks. MAN expects e-mobility to continue to ramp up rapidly and assumes that half of all new MAN trucks delivered in Europe will be electrically powered by 2030.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus