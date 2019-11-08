Autoliv declares quarterly dividend

Autoliv, Inc. the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the first quarter 2020.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Thursday, February 20. The ex-date will be Wednesday, February 19, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE: Autoliv