Australasia’s first hydrogen refueling network to speed the transition to net-zero

We are supporting Hiringa Energy as they build a hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure across New Zealand and Australia

In April 2024, Hiringa Energy, a New Zealand company that make, moves, stores and sells green hydrogen for use in the transport, industry and energy sectors, launched its first hydrogen refueling station. The opening of the new Waitomo Wiri station marks the start of a project to build a hydrogen production and refueling infrastructure across New Zealand and Australia, the first of its kind in Australasia and a huge step toward New Zealand’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Hiringa decided to choose SGS, as an independent third-party, to support its efforts to improve process automation, as well as ensure safe data collection when monitoring and optimizing hydrogen production. Our experts have been providing:

Cloud security configuration

OT Cybersecurity equipment and configuration

IIoT edge equipment and configuration

Cloud based SCADA configuration

Startup/commissioning support for OT cyber security, IIoT, and control equipment through instrumentation

Moving toward net-zero

Hiringa’s hydrogen refueling stations, powered by renewable electricity, will cover key freight routes. In addition to the new station in Wiri, three more stations are in the production/commissioning phase, and 40 more are in development.

By providing a zero-emission alternative for heavy transport, they will allow hydrogen-powered heavy vehicles to enter commercial operation. Hydrogen will be made, compressed, and then stored onsite before being dispensed into vehicles. Trucks and buses will be able to refuel with green hydrogen in 10 to 20 minutes.

The refueling network has been established in partnership with Waitomo Group, New Zealand’s leading independent fuel supplier, and TR Group, Australasia’s largest heavy vehicle fleet owner. The project has received financial support from the New Zealand government.

“The team was very proud to be a part of this successful project. New Zealand, along with many other countries, is embarking on a journey to reduce carbon emissions, and the use of hydrogen as a transportation fuel is just one of the renewable technologies that New Zealand is currently adopting,” said Guy Heaysman, Project Manager at SGS.

“Our experts worked with the vendors and the wider Hiringa Energy project team to overcome some new and interesting challenges to successfully commission New Zealand’s first hydrogen refueling station.”

SOURCE: SGS