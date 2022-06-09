Audi to show cooperation with Poliform at Milan Design Week

Trends of tomorrow and timeless style: Audi exhibiting for the ninth time at Milan Design Week from June 6 to 13

If Italy is known as the land of style, then Milan is without doubt the world capital of design. The annual Milan Design Week serves as incontrovertible proof that the northern Italian metropolis is justified in holding this title. This year, from June 6 to 13, the international design community will present products and ideas for shaping the design of the present and future. Audi will be there for the ninth time, this year showing its vision of the mobility of the future.

Audi will exhibit its brand essence of living progress at Piazza Cordusio in the heart of downtown Milan. There, the House of Progress in the historical Medelan building will set the stage on which Audi will present nothing less than its vision of the mobility of the future and society itself. The House of Progress will also be the venue for panel discussions and addresses during the week of the trade fair that explore ways to achieve sustainability.

More than pretty shapes: Design and the important issues of the day

After all, sustainability is of the most urgent tasks facing the world, a responsibility that Audi accepts. So, panel discussions at the House of Progress will discuss issues of, among other things, how people can live sustainably, what design has to do with it, and the role that Audi can play. Inspiring ideas, for example pertaining to materiality, will be presented by Tiziana Mauri, Head of Color & Trim at AUDI AG. So says Audi Head Designer Marc Lichte: “I can’t imagine a more suitable place than the Milan Design Week to show the diverse way that design impacts each and every area of our lives. Only here does modern design meet traditional craftsmanship – and Italian elegance, international influences.”

Two concept cars on display in Italy for the first time

Reduced design that speaks an aesthetic design language and an atmosphere focused on people are embodied by the two concept vehicles that Audi will present in Italy for the first time: the Audi grandsphere concept and the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept.

The spacious 5.35-meter-long Audi grandsphere concept sedan combines elegance, entertainment, and automated driving, while the A6 Avant e-tron concept opens a window onto Audi’s future electrically powered A6 Luxury Class.

Audi cooperates with furniture manufacturer Poliform

Hardly any other company on the design scene shares this philosophy as much as furniture manufacturer Poliform. Founded in Italy, the company sets uncompromisingly high standards in aesthetics and quality. As a result, it has risen to become one of the most influential companies in the industry worldwide – so it is only logical that Audi and Poliform should cooperate at Milan Design Week: Under the name “Audi x Poliform – Vision of a mobile private sphere”, the furniture manufacturer will offer a virtual presentation of its interior design for the Audi urbanspere concept. Featuring the most spacious interior of any Audi model to date, the concept car has been designed with the involvement of potential customers in China and their wishes for urban metropolitan centers around the globe.

Shuttle service in Basel and Weil am Rhein

Directly after the Milano Design Week Audi is providing the shuttle service to two additional events that will take place at the Rhine knee parallel to Milan Design Week, namely the international exhibition Design Miami in Basel from June 14 to 19 and Vitra Summer Night in Weil am Rhein on June 15. Thanks to the Audi shuttle service, VIP customers of Design Miami Basel can transfer easily between the two event locations. The renowned Vitra Design Museum is also slated to become an Audi cooperation partner for the strategic brand field of design.

SOURCE: Audi