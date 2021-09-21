Audi Q4 e-tron: Progressive. Approachable. Premium electric mobility.

The all-new Q4 e-tron models – Audi’s entry electric SUV model line from the growing fully-electric portfolio is ready for configuration

The all-new Q4 e-tron models – Audi’s entry electric SUV model line from the growing fully-electric portfolio is ready for configuration. The Q4 e-tron family ushers in three new models to Audi’s fully-electric fleet, primed to become the largest offering of fully-electric models of any automaker in the U.S. by the end of 2021. The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variation offer Audi’s signature quattro four wheel drive, powered by dual asynchronous motors. With an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles on Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro – the Q4 line personifies premium electric mobility. The Q4 40 e-tron arrives equipped with rear-wheel drive, and is powered by a single asynchronous electric motor. The Q4 e-tron model line comes to market supported by an Audi ecosystem designed to make a seamless transition to electric vehicle ownership. Customers can configure their Q4 e-tron at audiusa.com, today.

Delivering customers the integrated technologies, refined interior, and bold designs expected from the Audi brand, the 2022 Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are the brand’s most attainable premium electric SUV models, exhibiting the practicality of transitioning toward one’s own fully-electric future. With this addition, customers are presented with a unique and first-of-its-kind opportunity to enter the premium electric vehicle space with confidence. At a competitive entry price point, Q4 e-tron customers will be welcomed by many of the esteemed premium vehicle attributes seen in the Audi fleet as a whole. Customers will also enjoy a number of available benefits including a public DC fast-charging plan through Electrify America and available customized in-home charging solutions with an optional concierge customer experience through infrastructure provider Qmerit. Additionally, the recently launched Mobile and Valet Service provides an additional layer of customer conveniences. This program includes all factory recommended maintenance, delivered on the customers’ terms without the need to visit a dealership.

A fully progressive driving experience

The Audi Q4 e-tron model line was engineered with comfort, practicality, and cutting edge technology at the forefront. This practical and advanced addition to Audi’s fleet of fully electric vehicles enters the market as the brand‘s most attainable luxury EV yet. The vehicles‘ bold design is a reflection of the unique preferences of its owner. Bold muscular surfaces propel the Q4 e-tron’s athletic stance, complimented by elevated interior seating positions offering a wide visability angle to observe the surrounding world. Designed to be vertisitile for life’s adventures, the Q4 e-tron model line features seating for five, ample storage for everyday items and available towing up to 2,600 pounds on the quattro models.

Other design highlights:

The Q4 40 e-tron and Q4 50 e-tron models come standard with 19’’ wheels equipped with all-season tires. The Sportback variant of the Q4 50 e-tron quattro receives larger standard 20’’ wheels with all-season tires

The available S line plus package offers an S line exterior with black optic, sport front seats, a flat top and bottom steering wheel, and a brushed aluminum interior inlay

Available Matrix-design headlights with customizable daytime running light signature and animation for both headlights and taillights

Standard 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 10.1-inch center stack MMI touch display, delivering a user friendly and deeply integrated driving experience

Available augmented reality head-up display, offering purposeful interaction between driver and on-board technology

Spacious interior offering substantial headroom and legroom in both the front and rear of the vehicle

Practical cargo storage even while rear seats are in up-right position. The Q4 e-tron offers 24.8 cubic feet of storage, while the Q4 Sportback e-tron offers 26.1 cubic feet of storage in the rear of the vehicle, comparable to the of the best-selling Audi Q5

Powering the Q4 40 e-tron is an asynchronous electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. This gives the vehicle a 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The Q4 50 e-tron and its Sportback variant come equipped with a dual asynchronous electric motors, which raises the horsepower to 295 and 339 lb-ft of torque. These higher-powered models have a 0-60 mph acceleration of 5.8 seconds.

Approximate charge time

(5% to 80% charging at 125 kW DC public chargers)

38 minutes



The right electric ecosystem

Customers driving the Audi Q4 e-tron will be able to take advantage of a maximum 125 kW charging speed when using public DC fast charging – and can charge from 5% to 80% charge in about 38 minutes. With purchase of Q4 e-tron customers receive 250kWh at Electrify America public charging stations over the first two years of ownership. Customers access this program through the myAudi application. Thanks to a growing infrastructure of charging stations from Electrify America, customers will have access to charging stations across the country with speed and convenience. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 chargers by the end of 2021.

Build and price

Q4 40 e-tron

The Q4 40 e-tron delivers a competitive and attainable entry point to luxury EV ownership. Offered in two trim levels, the Q4 40 e-tron’s entry, Premium trim offers standard an 8-way adjustable driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and LED interior lighting package. A number of safety and driver assistance features are included standard, including Audi pre sense, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, and lane departure warning systems.The optional convenience package includes a wireless phone charging pad, auto dimming power folding exterior mirrors, power passenger seat with lumbar, acoustic front side glass, SiriusXM satellite radio, memory function for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors, Audi advanced key, auto-dimming interior mirror, an anti-theft alarm system, and a power tailgate with hands-free opening. The Premium Plus trim level adds a heated steering wheel with regenerative control paddles, an LED interior lighting plus package, adaptive cruise assist, and the convenience package. Optional packages include a Technology package delivering Audi MMI Navigation plus, Traffic sign recognition, and a SONOS premium sound system. Available for both trim levels is an optional trailer hitch.

Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro

The Q4 50 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron, which differentiates itself through its more dynamic silhouette, are offered in three trim levels, with further customization through a range of optional packages. The entry, premium, trim arrives standard with an 8-way adjustable driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and an LED interior lighting package. A number of safety and driver assistance features are included standard, including Audi pre sense, Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist, and lane departure warning systems. Three option packages for these models include a convenience package, 20” wheel package, and a trailer hitch package. The optional convenience package includes a wireless phone charging pad, auto dimming power folding exterior mirrors, power passenger seat with lumbar, acoustic front side glass, SiriusXM satellite radio, memory function for the driver’s seat and exterior mirrors, Audi advanced key, auto-dimming interior mirror, an anti-theft alarm system, and a power tailgate with hands-free opening. The 20” wheel package includes 20” 5-Y-spoke design wheels with a graphite gray finish and all-season tires. The premium plus trim adds the convenience package, adaptive cruise assist, Audi active lane assist with emergency assist, and heated steering wheel with regenerative control paddles. Optional for the Premium Plus is a technology package, S line plus package, 20” wheel package, and trailer hitch. The technology package includes Audi MMI Navigation plus, Audi virtual cockpit plus, traffic sign recognition, and SONOS premium sound system. The S line plus package on the Q4 50 e-tron includes 20” 10-spoke-star-aero design wheels with a black finish and all-season tires, S line exterior with black optic, front sport seats and top/bottom flattened steering wheel. The S line plus package for the Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron offers stunning 20” 5-V-spoke-polygon design wheels with a matte titanium finish and all-season tires fitting of the more dynamic Sportback design. The Prestige trim adds animation for headlights and taillights, augmented reality head-up display, headlamp washer system, matrix-design LED headlights, and the technology package. Optional for the prestige trim is the S line plus package and 20” wheel package. Available for all trim levels is an optional trailer hitch.

SOURCE: Audi