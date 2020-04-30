Audi extends new car warranty and extended warranty as a goodwill gesture

Audi is offering its customers an extension of new car and extended warranties. This measure is being introduced short-term in many markets around the world as many customers have been, or still are, unable to visit an Audi dealership and report their warranty claims due to the ongoing Corona crisis.

The extension applies worldwide to all cars produced in Europe, Brazil, Mexico or India whose new car or extended warranty expires or has expired in the time period between 1st March 2020 and 31st May 2020. The period for the extension ends three months after the expiration of the original new car or extended warranty, at the latest on 31st August 2020.

„We are reaching out to our customers in these trying times and are enabling more flexibility in order to organize visits to Audi dealerships”, says Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services. “Many of our dealer partners worldwide are still closed or just in the process of opening their doors again. We are therefore making adjustments in a number of areas in order to ensure our customers still have a premium experience with the Audi brand, as well as to ensure the future of our dealerships.”

The mileage restriction of the Audi extended warranty remains unchanged with respect to the warranty extension. If mileage restrictions for new car warranties have been issued in a market, then these also remain unchanged. In the case of an overlap between the extension of the new car warranty and the start of the Audi extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty will be postponed for three months free of charge.

All the above mentioned measures are one-time and voluntary goodwill measures which have been introduced due to the circumstances created by the Covid-19 crisis. These measures are not a recognition of any legal obligation and do not imply any such obligation in the future.

SOURCE: Audi