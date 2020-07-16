Audi e-tron is world market leader in its segment

The Audi e-tron is the worldwide market leader in its segment. The first fully electric series production model from Audi is popular all over the world with customers and media alike. Numerous awards and comparative tests stand testament to this. With the e-tron GT, the Q4 e-tron, and the Q4 e-tron Sportback, Audi is looking toward an electric year 2021 in both senses of the word.