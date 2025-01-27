Audi Brussels: social plan agreed

Management and social partners have agreed on a social plan with an Audi bonus and additional support measures

The management of Audi Brussels and social partners have reached agreement today on a joint social plan for the approximately 3,000 employees. In addition to the existing offer made by the company, the social plan now enables further measures for older employees.

Audi Brussels can extend its previous offer for employees in the framework of the social plan. In addition to the voluntary company bonus already announced, the social plan includes many further measures of support that are open to all employees. These include special age-related measures for those over sixty, coaching services, and so-called outplacement services for employees.

Audi will pay the voluntary company bonus in addition to the legally required redundancy pay. The amount of this Audi bonus depends on the individual length of employment. In total, Audi will play more than double the legal requirement as redundancy pay for the employees.

“I am very pleased that, despite difficult negotiations, we were able to reach a fair settlement for the employees in cooperation with the social partners. This result demanded a lot from all negotiating parties until the end. But in the end, everyone focused on the essentials and put the employees at the center of their actions,” says Thomas Bogus, CEO of Audi Brussels.

Gerd Walker, board member for Production at AUDI AG, says: “We have a social responsibility for all employees. That is why it was important to us and to me personally that we reach a joint solution with the social partners in Brussels. We have achieved this with the social plan that has now been agreed.”

Automobile production at the Brussels site will end on 28 February 2025 and the plant will be closed.

SOURCE: Audi