Audi of America earns more 2017 IIHS Top Safety Picks than any other luxury manufacturer in its competitive class

Eight Audi models have been named a 2017 Top Safety Pick, making Audi the most awarded luxury manufacturer in its competitive class from the Insurance Institute by Highway Safety (IIHS) this year.

The 2017/18 Audi A4 allroad and the 2018 A5 Sportback, A5 Coupe and Q5, join the 2017/18 A4, Q7, A3 and A6 in receiving a 2017 Top Safety Pick rating or higher.

“Audi of America is proud to lead the segment, earning more IIHS Top Safety Picks this year than any other luxury manufacturer,” said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America. “This recognition highlights the brand’s commitment to providing the highest levels of standard and available driver-assistance systems in our vehicles, from SUVs to entry-level sedans.”

The A4 allroad, A5 Sportback, A5 Coupe and Q5 are the latest vehicles in the Audi lineup to be named a 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick. All four vehicles have a standard front-crash prevention system that earns them a “superior rating”. For these vehicles that includes standard Audi pre sense® basic, which can help prepare the vehicle for impact by partially closing the side windows and sunroof and pretensioning the front safety belts, and standard Audi pre sense® city, which helps detect cornering and stationary vehicles as well as pedestrians, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate full braking when a potential collision is detected.

The 2017/18 Audi Q7 and A6 equipped with the available driver-assistance package, were also named a 2017 Top Safety Pick, earning “good” ratings in all five crashworthiness evaluations and at least an “advanced” rating in Crash Avoidance.

Additionally, two models in the Audi lineup have received 2017 Top Safety Pick+ awards – the 2017/18 A4 – when equipped with the available driver-assistance package (Prestige models) and the 2017/18 A3 when equipped with the available LED lighting package (Premium Plus and Prestige models).

In order to receive a Top Safety Pick+ designation, vehicles must meet the Top Safety Pick requirements and also receive no less than an “acceptable” rating for headlight visibility and illumination. High-beam assist (available on the A4 and standard on the A3 prestige trim) automatically switches between high and low beams to help increase visibility for the driver. The high-beam assist can be switched off when oncoming vehicles are detected.

The A3 and A4 also earned “good” ratings in all five IIHS crashworthiness evaluations and a “superior” rating for front-crash prevention when equipped with the available driver assistance package.

For more information visit www.audiusa.com.

2017 IIHS “Top Safety Pick” is based on “good” ratings in the moderate overlap front, small overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests plus no less than an “advanced” rating for front-crash prevention.

2017 IIHS “Top Safety Pick+” is based on “good” ratings in the moderate overlap front, small overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests, no less than an “advanced” rating for front-crash prevention, and no less than an “acceptable” headlight rating.

For more details on IIHS Top Safety Pick Ratings visit http://www.iihs.org/.

Claim based on 2017 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) data available at time of publication. Top Safety Picks include both Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards. IIHS defines the competitive set as Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Volva and Tesla

