The Audi A8 is the “World Luxury Car 2018.” The win underscores the status of the brand’s flagship as the embodiment of “Vorsprung durch Technik.” The award ceremony took place Wednesday at the New York Auto Show.
In their decision, the 82 jury members from 24 countries assessed not only the emotional appeal, passenger comfort and safety, but also environment aspects as well as driving performance, market relevance and price-performance ratio. The Audi A8 prevailed against two competitors in the final elimination round. This marks the ninth overall victory for the brand with the four rings in the World Car Awards.
“This award is a special honor for us and our flagship,” explained Peter Mertens, Board Member for Development at AUDI AG. “The new Audi A8 is an innovation driver for our entire industry. It sets new standards in automotive engineering with its innovative touch control system, consistent, broad electrification and the technical conditions for conditional automated driving.”
The Audi A8 is being built at the Neckarsulm site and has been available in dealerships since November 2017. Its base price is EUR 90,600. In addition to its select materials and handcrafted-level build quality, its highlights include high-end equipment like the HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, dynamic all-wheel steering and the relaxation rear seat package with foot massage.
Audi victories in the World Car Awards
|2005
|Audi A6
|World Car of the Year
|2007
|Audi RS4
|World Performance Car
|2007
|Audi TT
|World Car Design of the Year
|2008
|Audi R8
|World Performance Car
|2008
|Audi R8
|World Car Design of the Year
|2010
|Audi R8 V10
|World Performance Car
|2014
|Audi A3
|World Car of the Year
|2016
|Audi R8*
|World Performance Car
|2018
|Audi A8
|World Luxury Car
