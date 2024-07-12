At Lat.Bus 2024, Iveco Bus will unveil an extended portfolio meeting Brazilian market expectations

As part of its strategy, Iveco Bus continues to expand its presence in Brazil and Latin America

Iveco Bus will participate in Lat.Bus 2024, the largest event dedicated to transport and urban mobility in Latin America, which will be held from 6 to 8 August in São Paulo. Considering that the decarbonization of transport requires a range of dedicated technologies and services, Lat.Bus 2024 is the perfect event for Iveco Bus, already present in more than 40 countries, to extend its leadership in alternative energies to Brazil and Latin America.

The 600 m2 Iveco Bus stand will show its approach to sustainable transport, with an energy mix already available that matches the requirements of all passenger transport missions. The brand will unveil a renewed range covering the school, city, road, and tourism segments, specifically developed to meet the expectations of the region and ease its energy transition.

Strategic priorities for the local reality

Danilo Fetzner, Vice President of Iveco Bus for Latin America highlights that: ” the extended offering presented by Iveco Bus at Lat.Bus 2024 is the result of the recent global reorganization of the brand, aimed at increasing the manufacturer’s presence in Brazil and Latin America.”

” At Lat.Bus 2024, we will unveil the new strategic direction of Iveco Bus, which, beyond the product, allows us to support our customers as a true partner and consultant, together with the support of our dealer network. In this way, we provide a customized global solution, tailored to the specific local needs of each customer, with the best performance.”, he adds.

The product range exhibited at Lat.Bus 2024 perfectly reflects Iveco Bus’s ability to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions while respecting the operating costs and the best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for each type of mission.

Iveco Bus will show on its stand:

New variants of the DAILY minibus range : offering cost-effectiveness, low fuel consumption and low maintenance costs, they demonstrate the wide variety of missions this vehicle family can serve.

minibus range cost-effectiveness, low fuel consumption and low maintenance costs, they demonstrate the wide variety of missions this vehicle family can serve. A 17-210 G chassis : powered by natural gas and biomethane, this solution represents an alternative with high potential applications in Brazil, especially for urban mobility.

: powered by natural gas and biomethane, this solution represents an alternative with high potential applications in Brazil, especially for urban mobility. A 17-280 chassis with air suspension: equipped with the FPT Industrial N67 engine that complies with the Euro VI emission standard, this new version offers improved comfort for passengers and better handling for the driver, while ensuring excellent profitability for the operator.

At Lat.Bus 2024, visitors will also be able to discover unique electrification solutions that confirm the brand’s commitment to decarbonization, offering a full range of sustainable solutions including zero-emission solutions as well as expert services perfectly adapted to local expectations.

Leading brand in the supply of the “Caminho da Escola” program

Iveco Bus was appointed as the main supplier of the country’s New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) in Brasilia tasked with the supply of 7,100 school buses. At Lat.Bus 2024, visitors will be able to discover the 10-190 (ORE 2) model, equipped with a 190 hp engine with a capacity of 44 passengers and the 15-210 (ORE 3) model, with 210 hp and a capacity of 59 seats, offered for the “Caminho da Escola” program.

Customer proximity

Thanks to an extensive dealer and distribution network of around 1,000 service points worldwide, Iveco Bus always remains close to its customers to provide them with the fast and efficient assistance they need.

SOURCE: Iveco Group