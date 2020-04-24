Aston Martin acts to support warranty and service customers during COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide

Aston Martin is working closely with its dealer network to help customers worldwide during the unprecedented lockdown conditions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The brand is taking positive action to extend to 30 June 2020 all new-vehicle warranties that are due to expire, or have expired since 14 March 2020 or, in the case of China, since 1 January 2020. That is, broadly speaking, the period of lockdown in most countries where such conditions exist.

Furthermore, customers are being reassured the condition in their car’s Owner’s Guide stating that failure to adhere to specified service intervals may invalidate warranty coverage, is being waived until restrictions change and appropriate dealer operations are able to resume.

Aston Martin owners whose cars require a vehicle service during the disruption caused by COVID-19 are being assured that their warranty cover will be unaffected, and all cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the in-car service indicator will be protected in full by any applicable Aston Martin warranty.

As soon as restrictions change and Aston Martin dealer operations are resumed, owners of these cars with service work due are being asked to arrange a booking with their dealer. The cars will then have the scheduled service work completed by fully trained service technicians using genuine Aston Martin parts.

Andy West, Director of Client Services at Aston Martin, said: “For all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time.

“While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

For more details on these warranty and service measures, please contact your local Aston Martin dealer.

SOURCE: Aston Martin