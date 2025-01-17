Ashok Leyland unveils ‘Saathi’ at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Saathi aims to redefine the entry-level LCV segment

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today at Bharat Mobility Global Expo unveiled ‘Saathi’ – a premium entry-level Light Commercial Vehicle. Honorable Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri HD Kumaraswamy unveiled ‘Saathi’ in presence of Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland. With the launch of ‘SAATHI’, Ashok Leyland would create a new standard in the entry-level light commercial vehicle segment.

Saathi, conceived to be a disruptor in the segment, is built on advanced LNT technology, with best- in-class power (45 HP), torque (110 Nm), and a 24% larger loading area compared to competition. Its unmatched payload capacity (1120 kg), superior mileage, and larger tyres ensure both exceptional performance and efficiency. The revolutionary LNT technology eliminates the need for AdBlue and reduces operational hassles. With a 5-year/2-lakh-km warranty and superior ride comfort Saathi is positioned as the best in class Last-mile Urban Mobility vehicle. Saathi is priced competitively at ₹6,49,999/- for the FSD variant.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland observed, “Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in commercial vehicles. Introduction of Saathi reinforces our readiness to lead the transformation in road transport. We remain committed to sustainability and Saathi as well as other next-gen vehicles being showcased today are set to raise the bar on customer value proposition in the commercial vehicle business. I am confident that with progressive introduction of new products, we would address growing opportunities in overseas markets competitively, which is a thrust area for us”.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “With Saathi, we are trying to shatter a long- held belief that entry-level commercial vehicle customers need to compromise on power, loading capacity, features, comfort, and safety. Saathi brings a ‘no-compromise attitude’ in the entry level SCV segment, bringing pride for operators and additional earnings for the owners. Saathi solidifies Ashok Leyland’s position as a full range commercial vehicle leader in the country.”

At the Expo, Ashok Leyland also presented GARUD 15, India’s first multi-axle, front-engine 15-meter fully built premium bus, setting a new standard in the industry. Designed specifically for long distance intercity travel for India’s diverse road conditions, this innovative platform offers industry’s largest saloon space capacity of 42 sleeper berths, a spacious luggage compartment, and highest GVW in its category at 22,500 kg, thus maximizing per-trip revenue for bus operators. The ergonomically designed 3-way adjustable driver seat and a host of other advanced features such as ADAS and DMS ensure a safe and fatigue-free experience for drivers and passengers for long journeys.

The country’s first Electric Port Terminal Tractor is another innovative product from Ashok Leyland on the display. Slated to be among the first to adopt electric trucks, this segment has been waiting for an electric powertrain solution that provides excellent TCO for port freight operators and ability for Port owners to switch to sustainable solutions. Ashok Leyland’s all-new eTIRAN Terminal Tractor, featuring a customizable battery range of 180-350 kilometers, designed for the rigours of the Port application, equipped with a purpose built (with 360-degree view and easy ingress-egress) air- conditioned cabin, packed with advanced safety features like ADAS for safety alerts, and hill start assist, the eTIRAN is poised to transform Port operations in the country.

Ashok Leyland has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovations, and these vehicles not only highlight the brand’s cutting-edge technology but also emphasize its commitment to revolutionizing the commercial vehicle sector. With decades of experience, a robust pan-India service network, and 24×7 customer support, Ashok Leyland is poised to expand its product lines and reinforce its presence in the rapidly growing commercial vehicle market.

The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from January 17 to January 22. Visit Ashok Leyland at Stand Number H6 – 10, Hall No 06, and witness the future of mobility.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland