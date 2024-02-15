Ashok Leyland takes strides in skill development agenda in Uttarakhand

Apprentice Engagement Letters distributed by Minister of Skill Development & Employment

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group in a momentous occasion today, distributed the Apprentice Engagement Letters to the inaugural batch of apprentices at Rudrapur Pantnagar. This marked a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to fostering skill development and employment opportunities in Uttarakhand.

The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of Skill Development and Employment, Government of Uttarakhand, and Mr. Ganesh Mani, COO, Ashok Leyland. This endeavour reflects Ashok Leyland’s commitment to enhancing skill development and fostering employment opportunities in the region, aligning with the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

Since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ashok Leyland and the Government of Uttarakhand in July 2023, the company has aimed to boost employability in the state. The MoU outlines the engagement of 1000 apprentices annually for three years, starting from 2023. The initiative is structured to equip apprentices with industry-relevant skills and prepare them for future job opportunities.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We understand the vital significance of empowering youth through skill development initiatives. In an ever-changing landscape, acquiring pertinent skills is essential to excel in their careers and make meaningful contributions to society. Our collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand underscores our dedication to nurturing talent and creating sustainable employment opportunities in the region. By investing in skill development, we enable individuals to unlock their potential and drive positive change within their communities.”

Mr. Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “Our partnership with the government reaffirms our profound belief in the power of skill development to bring about meaningful change. We are honoured to be part of initiatives that drive the socio-economic development of Uttarakhand.”

The issuing of the Apprentice Engagement Letters reflects Ashok Leyland’s dedication to empowering young individuals, promoting skill enhancement, and bolstering the socio-economic advancement of Uttarakhand. To date, Ashok Leyland has effectively onboarded over 400 apprentices across diverse disciplines, owing to the cooperative endeavours of the government and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) throughout Uttarakhand.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland