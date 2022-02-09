Ashok Leyland strengthens its presence in Gujarat with the launch of ICV E-Comet STAR CNG Range

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched the e-comet STAR ICV CNG Range, in the Gujarat market

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched the e-comet STAR ICV CNG Range, in the Gujarat market. This new truck offers best in class range and KMKG, Power & Single fill range in the segment. The customers can choose from two options of 16.1T & 14.250T GVW and three CNG cylinder options – 360/ 480 / 570 litres.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “Gujarat is a fast-growing market for ICV CNG trucks. Our new truck is launched in the ICV segment, which is witnessing a spurt in the demand due to increased economic activity. This truck, our first of many CNG trucks range, is based on our highly successful E-Comet platform. As the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions is progressing forward, the customers’ needs are also evolving and hence, the CNG range can cater to those diverse needs with safer, fuel-efficient, and best-in class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This new range will further strengthen our portfolio, helping us improve our market share in the state of Gujarat and help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being amongst the Top 10 Commercial Vehicle manufacturers globally.”

Staying true to the company’s philosophy of Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet, focus of the exteriors and interiors has been on enhancing driver safety. Enabled with advanced digital driver assist dashboard it meets the new age customer expectations & powerful round head lamp to increase safety during night operations. Coupled with high fuel efficiency, better tyre life, longer service intervals and overall lower maintenance cost it translates to enhancement in the Turnaround Time (TAT) for the fleet owner thereby resulting in best-in-class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

The range by Ashok Leyland comes with 4 hrs Response and 48 hrs restoration promise and a warranty of 4 years /lacs Km hr for the vehicles. Considering the high uptime requirement for these vehicles, it will be supported with ‘Quick accident repair’ and an exclusive bay at the Ashok Leyland workshops. Customers have 3000+ touch points for ease of access to sales and aftersales support, all supported by 24×7 customer assistance, Uptime Solution Centre, Advanced Telematics – i-Alert, and the Service Mandi network.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland