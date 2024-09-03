Ashok Leyland inaugurates future-ready ‘Uptime Solution Center’ at Ennore

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Uptime Solution Center at Ennore

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Uptime Solution Center at Ennore. The future-ready facility, with its cutting-edge technology and proprietary predictive analytics, is designed to revolutionize the aftersales landscape by ensuring maximum fleet utilization for commercial vehicle operators across India.

The advanced ‘Uptime Solution Center’ brings together teams from Aftermarket, Vehicle Engineering, and Field Quality to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers across the country by promptly troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “The inauguration of the Uptime Solution Center marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine customer service. At Ashok Leyland, we are committed to providing world-class support to our customers, and this Center exemplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence. With advanced technology and a cross-functional team of experts, we aim to maximize fleet uptime and ensure our vehicles deliver exceptional performance.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President MHCV, Ashok Leyland said, “The Uptime Solution Center is testament to our relentless pursuit of technological advancement. We have combined predictive analytics with real-time monitoring to make our vehicles more reliable and to create a smarter, quicker service system. This Center will provide our customers with useful insights about their vehicle’s operation and help them proactively address any potential issues ensuring that their businesses are on track. This initiative clearly reflects our dedication to exceptional customer satisfaction.”

Ashok Leyland has a nationwide network of over 52,000 touchpoints, including Dealers, Authorised Service Centers, SASSY, Parts Distributors, Exclusive Parts Stores (ALRPS), AL Parts Retailers and AL Mechanics, all of which are seamlessly integrated with the Uptime Center. This network integration guarantees effective coordination and communication, facilitating quick repairs, easy access to parts, and improved service assistance.

Ashok Leyland continues to set new benchmarks and reaffirms its leadership position with the launch of the Uptime Solution Center. The Uptime Solution Center is poised to transform service experience for customers, ensuring quicker issue resolution, minimizing vehicle downtime, and optimizing fleet performance.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland