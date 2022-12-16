Asahi Kasei’s AKXY2 concept vehicle and the future of autonomous mobility at CES 2023

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, will be presenting solutions throughout the entire value chain, from raw materials and production technologies to the usage of recycled and recyclable materials, for the automotive industry in the revolutionary transition to electrified, autonomous and more sustainable mobility at CES 2023.

With a vast product lineup spanning water-based polycarbonate coating to lightweight resins, Asahi Kasei draws from over 100 years of innovation across its diverse businesses with the technology in AKXY2. Virtually everything in the vehicle that can be seen, touched and interacted with is made from Asahi Kasei original or collaborative technology.

“AKXY2’s warm reception from both OEMs and suppliers in Europe at K 2022 makes us excited for what’s in store this January at CES 2023,” comments Mike Franchy, Director of North American Mobility at Asahi Kasei. “I am excited to work with our customers and collaborative partners to see these products integrated into vehicles over the next decade, continuing to create the future of mobility.”

AKXY2 is Future Mobility

Debuting in Japan on May 25, 2022 in line with Asahi Kasei’s 100th anniversary, AKXY2 showcases the company’s cross-divisional expertise throughout the entire value chain. The new concept car is equipped with technology that touches the senses and ensures the highest functionality while proposing solutions to reduce the environmental impact of automobiles.

The concept behind AKXY2 collects the evolving needs of car occupants into themes revolving around Sustainability, Satisfaction and Society – the “3 S’s” that will change how occupants use cars and how they will more thoroughly integrate into our lives.

“Our research shows consumers are viewing Sustainability being more than fuel efficiency or electrification of the vehicle,” Franchy continues. “They want improved recyclability and reduced CO2 emissions, but there has to be a balance in the implementation into the vehicle, both in form and function. There is nothing sustainable about a concept that potentially detracts from the ‘satisfaction’ of the user experience. That’s why we made sure that all technology contributing to sustainability in the vehicle does not reduce comfort or freedom. Occupants can use AKXY2 as a mobile patio or living room. This will complete the car’s transition into becoming our third living space.”

AKXY2 is More Sustainable, Satisfying and Social

From textiles and engineering plastics to elastomers, the Asahi Kasei materials integrated into the vehicle contribute to a lower carbon footprint. The interior surfaces are covered by Dinamica®, a premium microfiber resembling suede partially made of recycled polyester. Sage Automotive Interiors, an Asahi Kasei subsidiary, can also provide other sustainable fabrics utilizing raw materials that range from recycled PET, bio-based PET, natural blends and ocean waste. The cabin’s built-in CO₂ sensor allows optimal air quality while reducing energy usage to extend range. The car will become more than just a means of transportation – it will be a place to socialize with friends and family.

Other Innovations to Shape Future Mobility

– Senseair Alcohol Sensor: to address the recent legislation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this highly accurate touch-free system can detect driver impairment in real-time and seamlessly integrate into vehicles.

– Child Presence Detection System: a solution for breathing and heartbeat detection with a sensor built into the seat fabric, and a solution for child-left-behind detection with millimeter-wave radar will be exhibited.

– SoForm™: a glass fiber-reinforced, scratch-resistant polypropylene that has low gloss, low emissions, chemical resistance and structural performance.

– Cubit™: a monomaterial 3D honeycomb fabric that can replace a portion of polyurethane foam in vehicles. The front and back surfaces can use recycled polyester fiber that can be recycled again and some grades of Cubit use plant-derived raw materials for roughly 40% of the connecting thread.

– Polycarbonate (PC) Glazing: a water-based hard coating that is durable enough for PC to replace glass on vehicles, reducing total vehicle weight by 40-50%.

– Dinamica® Pure: a premium microfiber resembling suede that is solvent-free and uses partially recycled content for exceptional performance and beauty.

Asahi Kasei will also feature innovative VR/AR and autonomous smart home technologies that illustrate how automobiles and homes will be seamlessly integrated. Join them at booth #9105 at LVCC North in the Smart Cities area to experience the autonomous living of tomorrow.

SOURCE: Asahi Kasei