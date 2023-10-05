Arriva secures new bus contracts in Central Bohemia, Czech Republic

Arriva has been awarded 14 separate bus contracts in the first competitive public tender for Central Bohemia, the largest region of the Czech Republic

Arriva has been awarded 14 separate bus contracts in the first competitive public tender for the Central Bohemia region of Czech Republic, which sees the company securing its operations there for a further 10-years.

Arriva already has extensive experience in Central Bohemia, having been a leading bus operator there since 2009. Its existing fleet of 300 buses will be re-branded in the colours of the local passenger transport authority for the Prague and Central-Bohemia region. In addition, Arriva will bring 163 new vehicles into the fleet, increasing the size of the fleet to 463. This year, 40 new buses will join the fleet, with the remainder arriving in 2024.

The new contracts start in December 2024 and will run for a term of 10 years with a value of €50 million per year. Under the new contracts, Arriva will operate 34.1 million kilometres a year which represents a 42 per cent share of the total region.

Sian Leydon, Managing Director for Mainland Europe, said: “This is an important win for our business in Czech Republic and secures our long-established reputation as one of the leading operators of public transport services in the country. Central Bohemia is the largest region in Czech and surrounds the capital city of Prague, so we’re delighted to have secured our future there. We look forward to working with the local authorities to continue providing sustainable and modern public transport services for the benefit of passengers.”

The contracts are awarded for 14 districts in Central Bohemia including Mladoboleslavsko, Podebradsko, Kutnohorska, Kostelecko, Caslavsko, Jilovsko, Pribramsko, Rozmitalsko, Horovicko, Berounsko, Stochovsko, Horomericko, Kladensko and Hostivicko.

The contract awards in Central Bohemia follow recent success in the Czech rail industry, with Arriva awarded a 15-year contract to operate in Pilsen and a 10-year contract for South Moravia.

SOURCE: Arriva