Arriva places mega order for new generation Citea

Arriva has placed an order for as many as 157 new electric buses from VDL Bus & Coach

Arriva has placed an order for as many as 157 new electric buses from VDL Bus & Coach. These buses are destined for the new West Brabant concession, which will enter into operation on 6 July 2025.

VDL Bus & Coach will start delivering 58 new generation Citeas of type LE-122 and 99 buses of type LE-135 to Arriva from the first half of 2025. These vehicles will be used for public transport in West Brabant. Arriva, together with North Brabant province, previously ordered 64 new-generation Citeas in various versions for East Brabant. These vehicles will soon be put into operation for public transport in the city of Tilburg and for deployment on high-quality public transport lines between Uden-Veghel-Eindhoven and Uden-Veghel-Den Bosch.

Fully equipped

Arriva’s 58 new generation Citea LE-122 will be equipped with 429 kWh traction batteries and the 99 LE-135 version will get 368 kWh traction batteries. All 157 new vehicles for Arriva will be equipped with CCS Combo 2 charging sockets on both left and right for optimal charging flexibility at depot locations. In addition, the vehicles will have camera monitoring systems instead of conventional mirrors, be fully emission-free and equipped with the innovative climate control system. Each bus comes with the ergonomic driver environment to provide maximum support to the driver, with the driver’s cabin equipped with an electrically adjustable, air-conditioned driver’s seat with memory function. All vehicles have additional interior lighting and are further characterised by the large number of luxury seats fitted with extra-thick seat and back cushions with mainly forward-facing seats for optimal passenger comfort.

Bravo branding

What is new is that, in addition to exterior, these buses are also fully kitted out in the Bravo branding. The corporate colours red, purple and blue are reflected in the bus’s seat covers, bars and floors. The signature Bravo heart is also reflected in the design inside the bus. On board the bus, the Bravo and Bravodirect product formulas both have their own features and colouring.

Safety

Besides these lavish specifications focused on comfort and home style, safety is a central theme in elsewhere in the vehicles. For example, all buses will have an electric wheelchair ramp, Isofix and an AED. The vehicles feature the various safety systems and driver assistance systems according to the latest GSR directive, such as the following ADAS options: cruise control including speed limiter, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), camera mirrors including blind spot camera, light and rain sensor, blind spot warning (Blind Spot Information System), traffic sign and speed recognition (Intelligent Speed Assistance), Moving Off Information System, Driver Drowsiness Detection, Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) and a reversing camera.

Major step in the greening of public transport in North Brabant

With this expansion, we are taking another important step in our zero emission ambitions, explains Jan Pieter Been, Arriva South regional director. “Over 90% of public transport in West Brabant, which is provided by Arriva, will soon be by electric bus. A number we are proud of and which fits with our goal of operating on a completely CO2-neutral basis in Brabant by as early as 2027.

Years of partnership

“Arriva and VDL have been each other’s partners for many years, pulling together to achieve Europe’s zero emission target. Because of the good cooperation, we have accomplished many successful projects together. Arriva’s recurring trust in our product and our company characterises this partnership and we are 100% committed to delivering and operating our products to the satisfaction of Arriva and the province,” said Rob Mol, Managing Director VDL Bus & Coach Nederland.

SOURCE: VDL Bus & Coach