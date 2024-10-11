Arriva introduces new zero-emission bus fleet to Madrid

Arriva has expanded its zero-emission fleet in the Madrid area with the electrification of a second depot and the introduction of 21 new electric buses

Móstoles follows the neighbouring city of Alcorcón, also part of the Community of Madrid, to become Arriva’s second location to be completely served with zero-emission vehicles, bringing sustainable public transport to around 400,000 people across both areas.

The buses will operate from a newly electrified depot in Móstoles with capability to handle the charging of 22 electric vehicles at once. The site has been built to accommodate future expansion of the fleet, with potential capacity of around 44 vehicles.

Sian Leydon, Arriva Group’s Managing Director for Mainland Europe, said: “This is great news for our passengers and the communities we serve in and around Madrid. We’re investing to decarbonise our operations, improve air quality and reduce noise pollution in Spain’s biggest and busiest city.

“By expanding our zero-emission fleet and electrifying a second depot to serve Madrid, not only are we supporting the city’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2030, but we’re delivering modern, safe and comfortable forms of public transport which we hope will encourage more people to opt for buses instead of cars.”

The 21 electric buses serving Móstoles are manufactured by BYD and have been adapted by Spanish coachbuilder Castrosua to improve space and efficiency. The vehicles were welcomed into the Arriva fleet at a ceremony in Móstoles this week alongside the Community of Madrid passenger transport authority, Consorcio Regional de Transportes de Madrid (CRTM).

The new buses feature spacious interiors with wider aisles for improved accessibility, on-board Wi-Fi, advanced air conditioning and low floors for improved kerbside access. The 12-metre variant has a range of 300km on a single battery charge, whilst the 13-metre model will cover 450km, which is ideal for longer and higher-capacity routes.

The neighbouring Alcorcón depot, which also serves as Arriva’s head office in Madrid, boasts advanced sustainability features. It generates 88% of its energy from 242 solar panels and has a 50,000-litre rainwater collection system for bus cleaning. Alcorcón currently services 15 electric vehicles but plans to expand its fleet and introduce additional charging facilities in 2025.

Arriva has operated in Spain since 1999 and has more than 950 employees servicing around 40 million passengers every year. It has a market share of 13 per cent on the tendered bus market.

SOURCE: Arriva