Arriva Group reaches agreement for VR Group to purchase its Swedish business

Sale of Arriva Sweden is part of Arriva Group’s forward-looking strategy

The Arriva Group CEO, Mike Cooper, said:- “A decision to sell our business in Sweden, whilst difficult to make, is part of our forward-looking strategy to manage a tighter portfolio and ensure we maintain a strong and competitive business for the long-term.

“Today’s announcement is good news for our colleagues in Arriva Sweden. The agreement for VR Group to acquire the entire business, which includes two rail, three bus and two multimodal contracts with all colleagues – around 3,800 – transferring over on completion, will provide continuity and certainty for our Swedish colleagues, passengers and clients alike.

“Arriva Sweden has been part of the Arriva Group since 1999 and in that time has grown to become the fourth largest bus operator and third largest rail operator in the country. VR Group, in line with its current growth strategy, has ambitions to invest and grow operations in Sweden and further its market presence and so this represents an exciting opportunity for the Swedish business.

“The transaction is expected to complete in early July and so our priority now is to support our colleagues in Sweden through the transition as they maintain their focus on delivering the very best services for passengers and client bodies.”

SOURCE: Arriva