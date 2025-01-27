Ariya Nismo: A new reference for zero emission thrill goes on sale

Ariya Nismo brings more performance and sharper handling

Building on Nissan’s rich NISMO heritage while retaining its Japanese-inspired design, Ariya NISMO combines all the benefits of the regular 87kWh Ariya e-4ORCE with a host of upgrades to deliver an even more exhilarating driving experience.

Thrilling acceleration and cornering ability

The Ariya NISMO builds on the performance of the 87kWh Ariya e-4ORCE with a NISMO-tuned powertrain: power increases to 435 PS (429 HP / 320 kW) – up almost 130 PS – while torque remains an impressive 600 Nm. Combined, it’s enough to propel the Ariya NISMO from 0-62 mph (0-100kmph) in five seconds, and from 50-70 mph (80-120 kmph) in just 2.4 seconds.

Ariya NISMO isn’t just about straight-line speed. Thanks to enhancements to the car’s e-4ORCE four-wheel-drive system and other upgrades, the emphasis is on agility and dynamic response. Ariya NISMO’s specially tuned e-4ORCE system can maximise mechanical grip by adjusting the power sent to each wheel 10,000 times per second. With a new 60:40 rear-bias, the system delivers a more sporting feel compared to the regular Ariya e-4ORCE, delivering a 12% improvement in line-tracing performance.

The suspension has also been comprehensively reworked, with revised stabilisers, spring rates and shock absorber settings, to achieve enhanced balance and body control, and greater agility at higher speeds. In addition, retuned steering adds increased tactility and a more direct feel as speeds rise.

Combined with the addition of ‘i-Booster’, which increases braking performance with revised regeneration tuning and new tires, drivers can experience the full thrill and agility which typifies a NISMO vehicle, while retaining a sense of security on the road. To further enhance the car’s versatility, it also features a new ‘NISMO’ driving mode to enhance how it responds to driver inputs, making it even more thrilling and enjoyable to drive.

“For the Ariya NISMO, we’ve mined our rich history of sports car know-how to bring accessible performance enhancements which complement the Ariya’s existing zero-emission strengths. The result is an Ariya which delivers the thrills when the roads turn twisty, but remains effortless and refined on the highway or in town,” said Cliodhna Lyons, Region Vice President for Product & Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) region.

Sporty styling combined with enhanced aerodynamic performance

The Ariya NISMO’s design has been subtly refreshed to reflect its sporty DNA, resulting in a overall look which brings added purpose and intensity to Ariya’s fluid, sculpted design. The styling enhancements will ensure it stands out from the crowd on the road, or in the car park.

New spoilers and air curtains help reduce drag and smooth airflow along the body, while a new front splitter with canard vortices generators, extended lower bumpers, twin diffuser and ducktail rear spoiler help reduce the car’s lift coefficient by an impressive 40%, achieving CL 0.11 versus CL 0.18 for the regular Ariya.

Meanwhile, unique 20-inch ‘NISMO’-embossed ENKEI wheels combine with special Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres to deliver increased grip and on-road security while reducing un-sprung mass and improving brake cooling. Manufactured using ENKEI’s proprietary ‘MAT Process’, the Ariya NISMO’s cast-aluminium rims offer a strength-to-weight ratio comparable to forged wheels, enabling designers to use thinner spokes to aid cooling.

Designed for luxury, built for comfort

The all-new Ariya NISMO features a meticulously redesigned interior, from the seats to its interior finishings, providing a premium experience for all. The seats, trimmed in a suede-like material and featuring stitched NISMO logos, are specifically designed for sporty driving, offering enhanced support and body-hugging grip under hard cornering, but not at the expense of comfort.

The essence of NISMO flows throughout the interior, from new digital gauge designs to the brand’s iconic red stitching on the steering wheel, along with signature NISMO-red accents throughout, creating a sporty and high-quality ambiance. This elegant atmosphere is further enhanced by a new blackened wood texture used throughout the vehicle, offering a sophisticated and modern look.

The interior enhancements reflect the Ariya NISMO’s sportier character, but the practicality and convenience remain uncompromised.

“Knowing that a pure electric powertrain delivers instant torque, precise control and effortless performance, it made perfect sense for Nissan to develop this enhanced version of our beautiful Ariya EV. Its performance is reflected by its visual revisions which give the Ariya a striking presence on the road – all without compromising what makes Ariya a customer favourite already,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Marketing & Mobility, AMIEO.

Start of sales

Ariya NISMO will be available in Gun Grey, Pearl Black and two-tone colours which are White Pearl & Stealth Grey.

Regular sales are expected to start in January 2025 across all European markets where the model is already available, except Cyprus, Malta and Northern Ireland.

Ariya lineup:

Ariya NISMO e-4ORCE (87kWh)

Ariya Evolve e-4ORCE (87kWh)

Ariya Evolve (87 or 63kWh)

Ariya Advance e-4ORCE (87kWh)

Ariya Advance (87 or 63kWh)

Ariya Engage (87 or 63kWh)

Nissan Ariya NISMO e-4ORCE Electric Motor Type EESM Battery Capacity – Total/Usable (kWh) 91/87 Max Torque Front (Nm) 300 Max Torque Rear (Nm) 300 Max Torque Combined System (Nm) 600 Max Power output (kW) 320 Max Power output (HP) 429 Max Power output (PS) 435 Drag Coeff 0.3 Width excluding Mirrors (mm) 1850 Width including Mirrors (mm) 2172 Length (mm) 4655 Height (mm) 1660 Wheelbase (mm) 2775 Track Width Front (mm) 1585 Track Width Rear (mm) 1585 Braking System EBA Front Brake Type Vented Disc Rear Brake Type Vented Disc Front Suspension Type Independent MacPherson strut Rear Suspension Type Multi-link independent rear suspension

SOURCE: Nissan