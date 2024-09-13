Aptiv Showcases Latest ADAS Platform Innovation

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, has released a major update to its comprehensive online solutions site for the industry-leading Gen 6 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) Platform.

The ADAS Solutions site serves as a one-stop-shop for global automakers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) seeking more information about Aptiv’s full-system ADAS solution, which delivers a human-like driving experience on all roads across the broadest range of weather and lighting conditions, thanks to the extensive application of AI/ML.

As the sixth generation of Aptiv’s ADAS platform, the system unlocks the latest advanced safety and automated parking features and capabilities, scaling efficiently across all vehicle platforms. The platform aggregates and fuses a variety of sensor inputs augmented by AI/ML capabilities to create a representative environmental model to determine the next steps in behavioural and motional planning. The Gen 6 ADAS platform featured on the site leverages containerized, mission-critical software from Wind River, improving and accelerating the development, deployment and operation of software-defined solutions such a Aptiv’s Gen 6 ADAS platform, including the support for feature enhancements through over-the air (OTA) updates.

“We invite our global partners to learn more about the open, scalable ADAS platform that we’ve built to support the democratization of advanced ADAS capabilities,” said Matt Cole, Senior Vice President and President AS&UX, Aptiv. “Our modular approach enables us to easily tailor it to the individual needs and strategies of our partners, meaning they can choose to integrate our full turnkey ADAS system or select specific products. OEMs can also easily add and enhance features throughout the lifetime of a vehicle, maximizing convenience, flexibility and value.”

Site users can download white papers, watch webinars and dive deeper into the platform’s highlights, which include:

Efficiency: Ability to reduce complexity and risks while increasing development efficiency and speed to market, resulting in up to 25% lower cost and 60% lower energy consumption than market alternatives.

Ability to reduce complexity and risks while increasing development efficiency and speed to market, resulting in up to 25% lower cost and 60% lower energy consumption than market alternatives. Scalability: Software and hardware architecture that efficiently scales across automation levels, from entry-level (L0) to premium hands-off / eyes-off operation (L3).

Software and hardware architecture that efficiently scales across automation levels, from entry-level (L0) to premium hands-off / eyes-off operation (L3). Flexibility: Aptiv’s open, developer-friendly platform with well-defined interfaces enables OEMs to tailor the system to their needs.

Aptiv’s open, developer-friendly platform with well-defined interfaces enables OEMs to tailor the system to their needs. System Availability: Radars and cameras are leveraged for their individual strengths and then enhanced through AI/ML technology – which maximizes system performance and availability across all driving conditions.

Radars and cameras are leveraged for their individual strengths and then enhanced through AI/ML technology – which maximizes system performance and availability across all driving conditions. System-Level Optimization: Aptiv’s full-system capabilities enable a system-level view to reduce complexity and risk and increase efficiency.

Aptiv’s full-system capabilities enable a system-level view to reduce complexity and risk and increase efficiency. Future Resilient: Solutions that can evolve throughout a vehicle’s complete life cycle for greater consumer satisfaction.

By visiting the online hub, global automakers can explore the four configurable, pre-integrated variants optimized to efficiently scale and identify which is right for their needs.

These include:

CORE: Provides essential features for compliance and entry level automation, including Automatic Emergency Breaking, Blind Spot Detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go.

PLUS: Builds upon CORE, delivering up to L2+ hands-free and feet-off automation on highways, reducing driver fatigue.

PRO: Builds upon the PLUS variant, delivering hands-free and feet-off automation on a much wider array of road types, including local roads.

ULTRA: Represents the most comprehensive ADAS offering, designed for L3 automation, allowing drivers to take their hands, feet, and even eyes off the road, under specific conditions.

For more information on Aptiv’s Gen 6 ADAS platform visit Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (aptiv.com).

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a leading global technology company serving transportation, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, and industrial markets. We deliver world-class products, platforms, and full-system solutions that solve our customers’ toughest challenges through the Aptiv, Wind River, HellermannTyton, Intercable Automotive Solutions, and Winchester Interconnect brands. Our industry-leading sensor-to-cloud portfolio supports mission-critical systems globally, enabling a software-defined future that is safe, green, and connected. For more information, visit www.aptiv.com.