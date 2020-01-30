Aptiv reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today reported fourth quarter 2019 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.90 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings totaled $1.15 per diluted share. These results include the adverse impacts in the fourth quarter of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the General Motors (“GM”) labor strike.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include:

U.S. GAAP revenue of $3.6 billion, a decrease of 1% Revenue increased 2% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures; adversely impacted by approximately $130 million resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP net income of $230 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.90 Excluding special items, earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $0.28 per diluted share resulting from the GM labor strike

U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 9.0% Adjusted Operating Income margin of 10.8%; Adjusted Operating Income of $388 million, which includes adverse impacts of approximately $80 million resulting from the GM labor strike

Generated $703 million of cash from operations

Returned $86 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Aptiv