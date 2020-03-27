Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group complete formation of autonomous driving joint venture

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) and Hyundai Motor Group are pleased to announce they have completed the formation of their 50/50 autonomous driving joint venture aimed at advancing the companies’ shared vision of making mobility more safe, green, connected, and accessible.

Headquartered in Boston with technology centers across the United States and Asia, the joint venture will leverage Hyundai Motor Group’s design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise and Aptiv’s autonomous driving solutions to commercialize a SAE Level 4/5 platform for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive manufacturers.

The name of the joint venture will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: Hyundai